TVS Organises ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ To Recognise Efforts Of Indian Defence Forces

TVS Motor Company celebrated ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ with rides across all TVS Motor Company touch points in India. This ride is part of TVS StaR City+ initiative “Stars behind the Stars” and celebrates the contribution of Our Defence Forces.

Flagged off in over 3500 touch points across the country, the riders visited prominent city landmarks during the ride. The campaign invited entries from across the nation to ride together, regardless of the vehicle they own, with the sole purpose of expressing gratitude for the Indian Defence Forces who facilitate our freedom, comfort and safety.

The country-wide campaign for wishing the Indian Defence Forces and participating in the celebratory ride, was announced on July 06, 2018 on the TVS StaR City+ website. It received over 2 Lakhs entries and 1.5 Lakhs good wishes from all across the country for our Defence Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that the Company rolled out ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ as an initiative to bring to forefront the unsung heroes of India – the Indian Defence Forces. He further added that it was humbling to witness the respect and gratitude that the citizens hold for these brave hearts which they showcased through overwhelming participation in this initiative by TVS StaR City+.