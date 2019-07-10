Have A Look At LEGO Group’s Latest Scale Size Creation, The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Developed in collaboration with the popular American motorcycle brand, Harley-Davidson, Lego Group created the miniature scale size version of the iconic Milwaukee motorcycle that captures the beauty of the real-life machine with similar finishes, surfaces, and design elements to replicate the full-size Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. This model is made up of 1,023 pieces and comes complete with solid-disc wheels, This latest Lego creation will go up on sale across all Lego Stores around the world on the 1st of August, 2019.

The finished model is around 20 cms tall, 18 cms wide and about 33 cms long. The scale size model also gets several moveable parts for owners to engage, such as when you spin the rear tire, the Milwaukee-Eight’s engine with moving pistons and dual exhaust pipes, spring to life. You can also turn the handlebar, move the gear shift, press the brake levers, and flip down the motorcycle’s kickstand for easy parking. The bike gets an authentic dark red and black finishing along with Harley-Davidson logos on each side reflective of the 2019 Fat Boy motorcycle’s Wicked Red paint scheme, as it’s a perfect display centrepiece for any home or office to channel the inspiration to ride.

To celebrate the launch of this new Creation, Lego Master Builders have also created a life-size model of the exact same motorcycle, complete with silver-coated parts, Wi-Fi animation control, sound and light effects to imitate a real Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and over 6,000 special Lego elements. The extraordinary creation took more than 865 hours to build and is made up of 69,569 pieces and will be on display at select Lego stores and Harley-Davidson events for fans to see.

“Bringing this Harley-Davidson motorcycle to life in brick form is incredibly exciting,” said Mike Psiaki, Design Master at the LEGO Group. “The model truly captures the iconic design, advanced engineering and attention to detail of this iconic motorcycle, offering an immersive building experience and a unique collector’s item for Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and LEGO fans of all ages.”

“It’s been exceptionally exciting for Harley-Davidson to collaborate with the LEGO Group – another brand that champions creativity and expression,” said Heather Malenshek, Chief Marketing Officer at Harley-Davidson. “Not only do we want customers to be inspired by the end result, but we also want them to enjoy the building process.”

“The authenticity of Harley-Davidson design comes by sweating the details from start to finish,” said Brad Richards, Vice President of Styling & Design, Harley-Davidson. “We looked at every nut and bolt on the bike, all the finishes, and every small detail. Working with the LEGO team on this project allowed us to bring that same attention to detail to a collaborative product, and to celebrate a brand that inspired the imagination and creativity of many of us at Harley-Davidson from a young age, including myself.”