SMK NOVA Helmets Launched in India at Rs 4,000 With Global Safety Certification and Track Ready Design

Riders often say a helmet choice is a very personal thing. It has to feel right, look right and most importantly, offer trust when the road gets unpredictable. Keeping this balance in mind, SMK Helmets has now introduced the NOVA helmet series in India with two new full face options added to its lineup.
The NOVA range includes two variants.
- NOVA Solid is priced from Rs 4,000.
- NOVA Track starts at Rs 4,300.
Both helmets are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL and can be bought in gloss as well as matt finishes. They are now on sale across authorised SMK dealers and motorcycle accessory stores across the country.
At the core of the NOVA series is safety. The helmets use Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic shell and Multi density EPS liner. This combination is intended to deal effectively with impact forces. Certification is another plus point for the helmets as they meet ECE 22.06, DOT and ISI standards.
Comfort has also received proper attention. The NOVA helmets have chin and top air vents, supported by rear exhaust outlets to keep airflow steady while riding. A nose deflector and wind protector are included to relieve fatigue on longer rides.
Visibility is handled by an optically corrected, scratch resistant visor. Pinlock 30 insert is offered as standard to help prevent fogging in changing weather. The visor can be easily removed because of a quick release mechanism.
Inside, the helmet focuses on daily comfort.
- Breathable and hypoallergenic liner
- Fully removable and washable padding
- Eyeglass friendly interior shape
- Quick release chin strap
- Two shell sizes for better fit
The NOVA Track is exceptional with bold graphics and chrome accented colour options available in seven shades. The NOVA Solid keeps things cleaner with single tone finishes, including a pink colour shift option.
With the NOVA series SMK adds a well rounded full face helmet choice that blends safety, comfort and design at a price many riders will find approachable.