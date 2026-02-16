Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr is expected to launch in India in Q2 2026

People who enjoy adventure motorcycles know that waiting is part of the journey. New launches take time, plans change and expectations slowly build. That is precisely the case with the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr which is now finally lined up for an India launch in the second quarter of 2026.
Brixton Motorcycles had originally planned to showcase the Crossfire 500 Storr in late 2025. Those plans were dropped following changes around India Bike Week and the brand decided to hold back. The motorcycle is now getting ready for its launch between April to June 2026 by its Indian partner, MotoHaus.
The Crossfire 500 Storr will likely enter India as a completely built unit (CBU). This means pricing will be higher than most mid capacity adventure bikes on sale today. Current expectations place it above Rs 5.50 lakh ex showroom price bracket. That puts it up against familiar names like the KTM 390 Adventure, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the upcoming BMW F 450 GS.
The bike is built around a tubular steel frame and uses a proper adventure wheel setup. A 19 inch front wheel and 17 inch rear wheel come wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. Suspension duties are taken care of by upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear monoshock. With a fuel tank capacity of 16 litres and a kerb weight of 209 kg it is clearly intended for touring rather than lightweight trail work.
It will be powered by a 486 cc parallel twin liquid cooled engine. It generates 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque and is coupled with a six speed gearbox. The emphasis is on smooth delivery and long distance comfort. The bike can attain a top speed of around 160 kmph; while fuel efficiency is expected to be in the range of 20 to 22 kmpl. Seat height stands at 839 mm.
In terms of equipment, the Crossfire 500 Storr is well loaded. It gets switchable dual channel ABS, switchable traction control, a USB charging port, full LED lighting and 7 inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation support. Design highlights include a round LED headlamp, tall windscreen, upswept exhaust and compact tail section.
With its twin cylinder layout, robust list of features and European styling, the Brixton Crossfire 500 Storr brings something different to the Indian adventure bike space. The final pricing will play a big role in how well it is received, but as a product, it clearly ticks a lot of boxes for riders looking beyond the usual options.