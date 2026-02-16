New 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Goes on Sale With More Power and Sportier Appeal

Buying a premium SUV is often an emotional decision as much as a practical one. It is about presence, comfort, confidence and that quiet satisfaction every time you walk up to it. With the new X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, BMW India is clearly leaning into that feeling.
The updated X3 has been launched at Rs 74.5 lakh ex showroom and is now offered only in the fully loaded M Sport Pro trim. This makes it the most powerful and sportiest X3 petrol on sale in India today. The SUV is locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant.
What stands out immediately are the visual changes. BMW has leaned more towards the dark and sporty theme. The kidney grille is now finished in black and even lights up. The headlamps and tail lamps have a smoked finish. Larger 20 inch alloy wheels fill the arches better than before, with wider tyres at the rear for a more planted stance. Red brake callipers add a hint of performance, while buyers can also opt for a new shade of Brooklyn Grey. Accessories such as a rear spoiler and front lip are available if one desires more drama.
Step inside and the cabin still feels familiar but richer. M themed seatbelts add a subtle visual touch. The dashboard now uses a softer Sensatec material instead of fabric. You still get the curved display, large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, head up display, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and powered sport seats. Calm Beige and Espresso Brown interior themes are available.
Under the bonnet sits a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing 258 bhp and 400 Nm. It is paired with an 8 speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all wheel drive. There is also 48-volt mild hybrid system assistance. The sprint to 100 kmph takes just over 6 seconds, making it the quickest X3 currently sold here.
Key details at a glance
- Price Rs 74.5 lakh ex showroom
- 258 bhp and 400 Nm output
- M Sport Pro trim only
- 20 inch wheels with wider rear tyres
- Locally assembled in Chennai
The X3 continues to take on rivals like the Mercedes GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60. With this update, BMW is clearly pitching it as the most driver focused option in the segment, without giving up everyday comfort.