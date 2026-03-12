Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales

A motorcycle reaching a big sales number always tells a story. It shows that riders trust the machine and keep coming back to it. That is exactly what has happened with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
Since its launch in November 2020, the Meteor 350 has now crossed 6 lakh units in total sales globally. In a little over five years, the cruiser has become one of the most loved motorcycles in the midsize segment.
When Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350, it had an important job.
- It replaced the older Thunderbird range
- It introduced the new 350cc J Series platform
- It aimed to attract both new and experienced riders
The strategy worked well. The Meteor 350 quickly became a popular choice for riders who wanted a relaxed cruiser with modern features.
Today, the motorcycle is still one of the best sellers of Royal Enfield.
- It is currently the fourth best selling Royal Enfield model
- Around 10,000 units were sold in January 2026 alone
- It continues to be the most popular 350cc cruiser in India
The Meteor 350 is not restricted to India either. It is sold by Royal Enfield in over 60 countries.
- Markets include Europe, LATAM and SAARC regions
- Over 2,000 dealer outlets in India
- More than 1,000 international retail points
The Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc single cylinder air cooled engine.
- 20.2 bhp of power
- 27 Nm of torque
- 5 speed gearbox with smooth performance
The bike was also the first Royal Enfield model to receive the Tripper navigation system with Bluetooth connectivity.
Other features include
- Digi-analog instrument cluster
- LED lighting
- Type C USB charging port
- Adjustable levers
The Meteor 350 comes in four variants.
- Fireball
- Stellar
- Aurora
- Supernova
Prices start from around Rs 1.95 lakh and go up to about Rs 2.15 lakh ex-showroom.
A special Sundowner Orange edition was also introduced at Motoverse 2025, Goa. It brought a bright orange colour and accessories from Royal Enfield’s official catalogue. It also featured cross spoke wheels that support tubeless tyres.
All in all, the 6 lakh milestone is a clear indication of how well this cruiser has connected with people.