Škoda’s New Shield Plus Initiative Promises 6 Years Of Hassle-Free Ownership

Maintainance cost is a point of huge concern for buyers in the Indian market. How much one spends during the time of ownership and the service experience go a long way in making or breaking it for a car brand, even if the product is brilliant on its own. Škoda already is offering a 4-year warranty on its model range, offering customers complete peace of mind when they buy a brand new car. Part of the VW group’s India 2.0 project, Skoda is now offering a new Shield Plus initiative, which will give customers complete peace of mind and extend the warranty cover for 6 years or 1.5 lakh km, whichever comes first.

As part of this initiative, Škoda customers will benefit from a free 1st year of comprehensive insurance and a third party coverage of three subsequent years. For the 5th and 6th year, customers will get nationwide roadside assistance, which would help customers in case of a mechanical/electrical failure, flat/weak battery, flat tyre, fuel exhaustion, misplaced key, breakdown, or an accident. Whatever may be the reason for it, if a Škoda were to breakdown, there will be help coming your way at any time of the day or night. This new scheme is not only valid for new customers but also for customers who have a vehicle currently under the 4-year warranty program. This offer is valid on all Škoda vehicles – the Rapid, Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq.

With an aim to further improve customer experience and aftersales, Škoda is regularly coming up with such benefitting schemes under the India 2.0 campaign. Breaking the boundaries and perhaps being the first and only company to offer six years of a hassle-free ownership experience of their fine automobiles. Commenting on the introduction of the new Škoda Shield Plus initiative, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Škoda Auto India Pvt Ltd said, “Škoda Shield Plus is a unique offering in the Indian automotive industry. It is designed to ensure owning a Škoda is a hassle-free and an enjoyable experience. It ascertains that ‘Peace of Mind comes standard with a Škoda’.”