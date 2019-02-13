Škoda Relaunches The Monte Carlo Edition Of The Rapid

Offered some time back, the Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid offered some more equipment than your run of the mill Rapid, at a marginal extra cost. The Czech manufacturer is now bringing this limited edition of the vehicle back, with more equipment at a price tag starting from INR 11.16 Lakh. The Monte Carlo edition can be brought with 2 engine and 2 transmission options, with prices ranging from INR 11.16 Lakh to INR 14.26 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). This new top of the line model gets a number of changes, both inside and outside to differentiate it from the other models of the Rapid sedan.

Monte Carlo Edition Exterior

On the outside, the new Monte Carlo edition sports a strike red paint, which looks very sparkling in the sunlight. It additionally gets a blacked-out treatment in spaces like the grille, wing mirrors, roof, B-pillar. The faux diffuser and spoiler have been blacked out as well. The space above the projector headlamps get some chrome garnishes and the vehicle gets nice looking, dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Monte Carlo Edition Interior

The premium quotient inside the car goes up by a few notches, with Škoda offering additional equipment to pay some respect to their motorsport heritage. The Monte Carlo Rapid gets a multi-function steering wheel with a flat bottom, leather-wrapped gear knob, leatherette upholstery, steel floor pedals and scuff plates along with Monte Carlo inscription. The dashboard gets additional chrome accents, taking the premium factor up a few more notches.

The Monte Carlo edition comes with a petrol and a diesel engine option. The petrol is a 1.6-litre unit which generates 105 hp and 150 Nm of torque. This engine can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre unit generating 109 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The oil burner is offered with a 5-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Being the top of the line Rapid, the Monte Carlo edition comes loaded to the brim. There is a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic AC, rear AC vents, automatic wipers, cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, adjustable headrests on four seats, and a cooled glove box.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Škoda Rapid Monte Carlo, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India Pvt Ltd said, “We are glad to re-introduce the Monte Carlo marque in India. The RAPID Monte Carlo offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, leading safety as well as intelligent connectivity features. It is positioned at the upper end of its segment and targets discerning customers wants a premium experience.”