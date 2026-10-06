2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has always prioritized the luxury of arriving in absolute comfort over the rush to a destination. For the first time in India, that quintessential chauffeur-driven experience is paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated ultra-luxury sedan at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom), with the plug-in hybrid S 580e arriving as the exclusive variant for the Indian market.
The initial allocation for India is limited to just 30 units, with customer deliveries scheduled to commence in November 2026.
2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Price
|Variant
|Price
|S 580e
|Rs 3.35 crore
The price is ex-showroom, pan-India.
Mercedes states that the Maybach moniker accounts for roughly half of all S-Class sales in India. The introduction of the S 580e marks the brand’s third plug-in hybrid offering in the country, joining the updated standard S-Class and the performance-focused AMG E 53 Hybrid.
PHEV powertrain and electric range
The S 580e transitions from the previous model’s 4.0-litre V8 to an advanced plug-in hybrid setup, combining a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with a potent electric motor and a 22kWh battery pack.
- Petrol engine power: 443hp
- Petrol engine torque: 560Nm
- Electric motor power: 160hp
- Electric motor torque: 480Nm
- Combined output: 585hp
- Combined torque: 750Nm
- Battery: 22kWh
- Drive: All-wheel drive
- Gearbox: 9-speed automatic
- Electric-only range: Up to 98km
- Electric top speed: 140kph
- Claimed fuel efficiency: 34.48kpl
This mechanical evolution allows the flagship sedan to operate entirely on silent, emissions-free electric power for daily urban commutes and shorter journeys.
Drivers can choose between three dedicated propulsion modes: Maybach, Electric, and Battery Hold. The vehicle also features adjustable energy recuperation, enabling a seamless one-pedal driving functionality.
Charging is supported through an 11kW AC onboard charger. It can also accept up to 60kW of DC fast charging.
Air suspension and rear-axle steering are standard. The rear wheels can turn by up to 10 degrees, helping reduce the turning circle by almost two metres.
Rear Cabin Gets the Executive Focus
Tailored primarily for the rear passengers, the India-spec Maybach S-Class arrives in a lavish four-seat configuration. The rear quarters are defined by twin executive seats divided by a full-length business console.
The Rear Comfort Package Plus is included as standard, offering:
- Rear seats reclining up to 43 degrees
- Heating, ventilation and massage functions
- Fold-out tables
- Wireless charging pads
- Rear ambient lighting
- Temperature-controlled cup holders
- Two smartphone-style rear controls
- Rear entertainment screens
- Wireless headphones
The rear passenger on the right side gets extensive seat adjustment, while the cabin also has extra cushions for the neck, back and knees.
The older tablet-style rear controller has been replaced by two separate smartphone-style remotes. These can be used for seat functions, climate settings and entertainment.
Three-screen dashboard and Burmester audio
Upfront, the dashboard adopts Mercedes’ latest premium layout, integrating three high-definition displays beneath a single, sweeping glass panel.
The digital ecosystem comprises:
- 31-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system
- 12.3-inch digital driver display
- 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen
- 12.3-inch front passenger display
- 3D driver display graphics
- Augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD)
The screens get a Maybach-specific interface with rose-gold detailing. Navigation and other cabin functions can be controlled through the MBUX system.
Other equipment includes dual sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, voice-assisted door closing and a rear refrigerated compartment.
The cabin uses Maybach-specific Nappa leather in crystal white and silver grey pearl. Manufaktur piano lacquer trim, a crystal white Nappa roof liner and special seat-back trim are also offered.
Exterior Receives Sharper Lighting Details
While the stately silhouette remains instantly recognizable, the updated Maybach S-Class introduces several refined exterior revisions.
The signature grille is now approximately 20 percent larger and incorporates illuminated detailing. It uses the familiar Maybach vertical slats, while the Maybach lettering above the grille and the Mercedes star on the bonnet can also light up.
The larger headlamps feature Mercedes’ latest Digital Light technology. Their daytime running lights use a three-pointed-star pattern, with rose-gold elements and Maybach branding. At the lower end, the air intakes receive a Maybach-specific mesh design with small Maybach logos.
From the side, the long body makes the Maybach’s size clear. It is 180mm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class.
The India-spec model gets 20-inch forged Maybach wheels with a counterweighted Mercedes logo that stays upright as the wheel rotates. The illuminated Maybach badge on the D-pillar is another small detail.
At the rear, the tail-lamps get a three-pointed-star lighting pattern. Chrome detailing and Maybach badging continue across the boot and bumper.
Mercedes will also offer more exterior colours and two-tone paint combinations through its MANUFAKTUR personalisation programme. Both 20-inch and 21-inch forged wheel designs are available globally.
Safety and driver assistance
The Maybach S-Class comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies and advanced driver aids. Key safety equipment includes:
- Active Brake Assist
- Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC
- Active Steering Assist
- Evasive Steering Assist
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS functions
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic stability control
- PRE-SAFE systems
- Adaptive restraint systems
- Up to 15 airbags, depending on specification
The combination of rear-wheel steering and a large amount of driver assistance technology is designed to make the large sedan easier to handle in city traffic as well as on highways.
Rivals
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sits in a very small luxury sedan segment. The Bentley Flying Spur is one of its closest alternatives, while the Range Rover can also enter consideration at this price level.
Within Mercedes-Benz’s own range, the Maybach S-Class sits above models such as the Maybach GLS and Maybach EQS SUV in terms of its sedan-based chauffeur experience.