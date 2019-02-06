Škoda Shows Us the Interior of the All-New Kamiq City SUV

The Czech carmaker, Škoda recently unveiled some pictures of the exterior of the new Kaniq, a city SUV. Based on the MQB platform of the Volkswagen Group, this SUV will be as large as the Kicks or the Creta, both available in the Indian market. Škoda has now showcased some more pictures of this vehicle, but that of the interior this time around. Similar to the interior of the Vision RS concept, the Kamiq represents a new generation of interior and exterior design of the Škoda brand. Will this SUV make its way to India? It could, given the good demand for SUVs in the Indian market.

A freestanding screen gets a nice line which stands in the field of vision of the driver. This line reflects the lines of the bonnet and also provides an ergonomic shelf for the hand operating the touchscreen. Another optional extra available with the new SUV is a virtual cockpit, which uses a rather large 10.25-inch screen presenting critical information to the driver. The air vents continue until the edge of the doors, adding a sense of space inside the cabin. There are some neat storage spaces carved out near the cup holder and the door pockets appear large enough to carry some additional stuff.

The materials used on the inside are made up a soft touch material. A new crystalline structure, based on a unique grain, will be used to characterise the future design language os Škoda cars. Also available in the interior is an ambient lighting function which adds a shade of copper, red or white in the interior. Suedia, a fine microfiber material, is available as an upholstery option on this car. For more comfort, the Kamiq will also offer a heated windscreen, rear seats and a steering wheel. With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, there is an abundance of space in this SUV. More on this SUV, as and when it is available, stay tuned.