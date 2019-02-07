Dealerships Open Bookings For The 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

Spotted quite a few times, in quite a few different shades, the launch of the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar is not too far away. At this point in time, there still is not an exact date available as to when Bajaj will be launching the updated version of their flagship tourer. However, the launch cannot be too far away as certain Bajaj dealers across the country have started accepting bookings for this new bike. So if you want a new bike anytime soon, head to your nearest Bajaj dealer and you may put down a deposit of INR 5,000 to book one.

The updated bike will come with some mechanical and cosmetic changes. The engine could run a DOHC set-up, while a new exhaust system will make the bike sound better than its predecessor, both would also probably lead to a small bump in power. These changes would also ensure that the bike complies with the new BS VI safety norms. The front end gets a new, USD set-up which replaces the conventional telescopic forks. Finishes in a shade of silver, the shocks indeed look quite different and would also provide better feedback to the rider. A new secondary display above the tank lid will provide the rider with rider-related information on a separate screen.

Other changes in the bike could include new radially mounted brake callipers, ride-by-wire and some ergonomic changes. This time around, Bajaj will not be offering a non-ABS model and will offer dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of pricing, expect a slight hike. The price, given the capability of this bike, seems completely justified and even with that the Dominar 400 should retain its “most value-for-money performance” bike title. Stay tuned for more news on this tourer from Bajaj.