Ather Rizta Z Now Speaks Kannada! Ather Energy Celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava with a Special Update

Ather energy has introduced Kannada language support to the dashboard panel of its family scooter, Ather Rizta Z, to commemorate the spirit of Karnataka Rajyotsava. This thoughtful update will enable the owners to change the interface of their scooter to Kannada to provide more personalized and user-friendly experience to local riders. The feature will be an over-the-air update that will be implemented in phases starting on November 1, 2025.
As digital interfaces become a part of daily mobility, Ather aims to bring technology closer to home for users. Most riders may want to use gadgets in their native language, and this will make the Rizta Z more accommodating to Kannada speaking customers.
Ather has presented its multi language interface in the Rizta earlier this year that will support eight Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Its introduction began with Hindi and it is currently shifting to Kannada and other languages to come.
Talking about this venture, Swapnil Jain, CTO and Co-founder of Ather Energy remarked,
“Karnataka has been home for us since the beginning. It’s where much of Ather was built, our teams, and our early community. In a state where culture and language are deeply rooted, adding Kannada to the Rizta Z dashboard felt like a natural step to make the experience more personal and accessible for our riders here. As technology becomes part of daily life, it should also feel familiar and easy to use, that’s exactly whatthis update aims to do.”
Ather Rizta can be found in two models namely Rizta S and Rizta Z. It has a variety of lineups with IDCs of 123km and 159km to support both commutes to and out of the city. The scooter also features a large seat and a huge 56-litre rear storage capacity (comprising of 34 litres of space underneath the seat and a 22-litre front trunk which is optional).
To be more convenient and safer, the Rizta is equipped with SkidControl, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Tow and Theft Alerts, and smart connected functions, such as Live Location Sharing and Ping My Scooter (only on the Rizta Z).
At Ather Community Day 2025, the company also unveiled a significant software upgrade, with touchscreen capability on the Rizta Z. Since its introduction, the Rizta has had impressive popularity in India and exceeded one lakh unit sales in June 2025 meaning that it has been well received by the family scooter buyers.