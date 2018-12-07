Skoda Scala Makes its World Debut

Skoda, the Czech carmaker has unveiled a new hatchback called the Scala. The name has been derived from the Latin language which means ladder and Skoda believes this car is their ladder to success in the compact car segment. The car was showcased in Tel Aviv and the event was attended by 400 guests who were physically present there and millions of others who saw the live stream on the internet. The Scala will go on sale from the second half of 2019 and will be offered with as many as 5 engine options. The engines offer outputs ranging from 90 PS and all the way till 150 PS.

The car follows what Skoda call an emotive design language, and looks rather smart. The front end gets LED illumination and a similar looking Skoda grille. The strong lines and creases on the bonnet converge at the Skoda logo on the front end of the car. The side profile of the car looks neat with strong shoulder lines and a very gentle sloping roof. At the rear, there is a beautiful glass piece which has the word Skoda imprinted in a large font. The rear also gets LED illumination and an electric tailgate is offered as an option.

Also Read: This Skoda Octavia Is The Perfect Sleeper

Coming to dimensions, 4,362 mm long, and has a 2,649 mm long wheelbase. Being larger than 4-metres it is very unlikely to see this car in our market space. That said, Skoda currently is studying the market and will decide whether the car would make sense in the Indian market. Recently Hyundai also ruled out bringing in the i30 hatchback for the very reason that it would be too expensive for our market. However, there are rumours of Kia introducing the Ceed hatchback in the Indian market and if launched they both would go against each other when launched.