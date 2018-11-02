Kia Could Release the Ceed Hatchback in India as a Brand Builder

Kia, the Korean carmaker is all set to make its debut in the Indian marketplace, with primarily SUVs by the coming year. However, they might introduce the Ceed hatchback very soon to help build the brand as confirmed by Sun Wook Hwang, Senior General Manager, Marketing and PR, Kia Motors. The Ceed hatchback being 4.3 meters long, would miss out on tax benefits making it quite expensive. Expensive hatchbacks have not had great sale numbers in our country. That said, the Ceed would offer so much for a buyer in the Niche market, helping the Kia brand build-up in the country and keeping them not locked in certain car styles as a brand.

The Ceed hatchback is quite well known in international markets, where it goes against the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai i30. It currently is in the third generation of production which was launched recently this year in the month of February. It comes in various specs and engine options. The hatchback would be offered in the GT trim India which come with a rather sporty appeal. The GT trim comes with an all-black interior, sporty seats and larger 17-inch wheels. To support the exterior sporty looks, the Ceed will be offered with grunty petrol and diesel engines.

Also Read: Kia Has an Offer for the Young Tennis Enthusiasts

Kia is believed to offer the 1.4-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol making 140 hp and 1.6-litre diesel making 136 hp. Apart from a standard manual transmission, the hatchback will also offer a dual clutch transmission in both. The car will initially be offered via the CKD route, that said, if demand rises, local production could be considered to offer at the upcoming Kia factory. A product like this could receive a mixed response in the Indian market. What are your thoughts? Would you consider a pricey hatchback which offers much more sportiness than your average executive sedan? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE