Motoroyale to Make the FB Mondial HPS 300 More Affordable, to Begin Local Production

Launched recently, with 6 other world-renowned bikes, the HPS 300 is the first offering from FB Mondial in the Indian market. Launched by Kinetic through its multi-brand dealer network Motoroyale the HPS 300 currently retails for INR 3,37,000 (ex-showroom). This makes it a very costly product considering its a single cylinder 250 cc bike and there are much more powerful and cheaper bikes currently on sale in the Indian market. Coming as a completely knocked down unit, the price becomes so high due to the amount of taxes involved in the Indian market. In order to make this bike available at a more affordable price point, it is about time the bike gets assembled locally on Indian soil.

Speaking to Autocar Professional earlier today in Pune, Ajinkya Firodia, managing director, Motoroyale disclosed, “We will be inaugurating the assembly line at our Ahmednagar plant tomorrow. This will mark the commencement of the assembly operations of the FB Mondial HPS 300 motorcycle at the unit. We have already received about 100 bookings of this model.” Deliveries of these booked units will start from the 16th of December. This bike offers exclusivity which can justify the price of this model and will offer the customers a unique experience.

The HPS 300 is what FB Mondial call a hipster, a mixture of a scrambler and cafe racer. This bike looks, unlike anything that we have seen in the market. The main highlight of the bike is the beautiful twin exhaust which looks very amazing on the right side of the vehicle. Powering this hipster is a fuel injected, 250cc, 4 valve, DOHC, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine which cranks out 24 BHP at 9,000 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. While we do not know yet how much of a difference the local production will make in terms of price but it definitely will be more affordable, stay tuned to know more updates.

