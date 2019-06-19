Skoda Rolls Out The 1,00,000th Rapid Sedan From Chakan

Skoda’s entry-level sedan, the Rapid has recently crossed a major production milestone. The Czech manufacturer recently rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of this sedan from their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. First offered in the year of 2011, this sedan was given a facelift in 2016. Not too long ago, Skoda also introduced a new, Monte Carlo edition of the car, which currently sits at the top in the model line up. It was this very variant which rolled out as the 1,00,000th unit from the plant, finished in a bright shade of Flash Red. The Skoda Rapid competes against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento in the Indian market.

The Rapid is currently offered with a total of two engine options, one petrol and one diesel. The petrol motor, a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder MPI unit is tuned to generate 105 PS of peak power and 153 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner, a 1.5-litre TDI unit is tuned to generate 10 PS of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, however, optional automatic gearboxes are on offer. The petrol engine gets a conventional torque converter type automatic, with 6 gears, while the diesel motor uses the 7-speed DSG gearbox. Listed below are the ex-showroom prices of this sedan:

1.6 L Active – INR 8,81,916

1.6 L Ambition – INR 9,98,599

1.6 L Style – INR 11,15,599

1.6 L Ambition AT – INR 9,99,000

1.6 L Style AT – INR 12,43,599

1.5 TDI CR Active – INR 10,06,139

1.5 TDI CR Ambition – INR 11,29,599

1.5 TDI CR Style – INR 12,73,599

1.5 TDI CR Ambition AT – INR 12,49,599

1.5 TDI CR Style AT – INR 13,99,599

The Monte Carlo Edition of the Rapid was introduced in the month of February this year. This new variant of the sedan comes with a number of changes, on both the exterior as well as the interior. On the outside, Skoda offers a blacked out grille, wing mirrors, roof, B-pillar, faux diffuser and spoiler. Dual tone alloy wheels are also offered. Changes on the inside include a flat-bottom steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob, leatherette upholstery, steel floor pedals and scuff plates along with Monte Carlo inscription. This Monte Carlo edition is priced between INR 11.16 Lakh to INR 14.26 Lakh.