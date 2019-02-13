Ducati’s First Dream Tour Comes to an End After Some Dune Bashing in Rajasthan

Premier Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati has successfully completed their Dream Tour of 2019 with the help of Pirelli and Shell India. This five-day excursion, from the 1st to 5th of February, was led by MotoGP rider, Karel Abraham. This tour took riders across the state of Rajasthan on their Ducati bikes. The event saw the presence of the of as many as 25 Ducati riders who had a great time in Rajasthan on their lovely Italian superbikes. This mega event would be followed by the DRE off-road adventure which will take place in the city of Bangalore. This event would be conducted from the 16th and 17th of February.

The first tour of 2019, saw the presence of multiple Multistrada, Scrambler, Monster and SuperSport range of motorcycles. The tour started in the capital city of Delhi. The long journey involved stops in the cities of Mandawa, Bikaner, Khimsar and Samode. The ride gave the participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the culture and rich history of the state, known for its Maharaja age, with stays and experiences at premium properties

Accompanying the lovely Italian bikes were some smooth roads, perhaps some of the finest in our country. MotoGP had his first trip to our country, which took him to some wonderful roads. He earlier had commented, describing his excitement, “This is my first trip to India, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity of riding with Ducatisti in India. It’s such a pleasure to witness the passion for Ducati and MotoGP in India and I look forward to riding a Scrambler 1100 on Rajasthan’s roads – this will definitely be an unforgettable experience for me.”

Also Read: VIDEO: Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Goes Into ‘Max Attack’ Mode Around The TT Course

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Riding with all the Ducatisti was one of the best experiences ever, it gave us a sense of customer preferences and behaviour. This Dream Tour saw a great turnout and we will be organizing many more experiences for our Ducati family. We at Ducati believe in providing a unique experience to our riders and one of the biggest highlights of this Dream Tour was riding with Ducati MotoGP Pilot Karel Abraham.” The tour turned out to be a success, with owners of these machines leaving with some fond memories of the trip.