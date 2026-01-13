Skoda Peaq: New Seven-Seat Electric Flagship SUV Set to Sit Above Enyaq

If you have always liked the Skoda Kodiaq for its space, comfort and no-nonsense family-friendly nature, Skoda’s next big move might be even more to your liking. The name of the brand’s next all-electric seven-seater flagship SUV has now been officially confirmed. It will be called Skoda Peaq.
This is not just another new model. To Skoda, the Peaq is right at the top of its lineup and indicative of where the brand wants to go in its electric future.
The name Peaq has been selected to indicate its flagship status. According to Skoda, it marks the apex of their current product range. The SUV is based on the Vision 7S concept that was first shown in 2022. That concept also brought Skoda’s Modern Solid design language that will now move into production form with the Peaq.
What the Peaq is all about
The Peaq is a seven-seat fully electric SUV with a high emphasis on space and comfort. Skoda says it has been designed according to the brand’s core values.
Key points include
- Seven seat layout for families
- High emphasis on cabin space and comfort
- Practical Interior with Simply Clever features
- Modern Solid design inspired by the Vision 7S
Inside, the Peaq is supposed to be familiar to Skoda owners. The brand has made it very clear that spaciousness, usability and everyday comfort are still the priority. It is supposed to be able to deal with workdays, weekend trips and long journeys without getting complicated or overdone.
Where it belongs in Skoda’s lineup
The Peaq will be sitting on top of the Enyaq EV and is likely to be the highest-priced Skoda to date. Even so, it is likely to remain more affordable than large premium electric SUVs such as the Kia EV9, Volvo EX90 or Hyundai Ioniq 9.
In terms of positioning, it will be the electric alternative to the Kodiaq, and it will compete with models such as the Peugeot e-5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLB EV.
Skoda’s electric journey
Skoda has 12 model ranges worldwide currently and delivered more than 9 lakh vehicles globally in 2024. The Peaq is part of its plan to develop its electric lineup and become one of the top three car brands in Europe by the end of the decade.
The global premiere of the Skoda Peaq is planned for summer 2026 with further information on specifications, pricing and markets to be available closer to the launch.
Conclusion
The Skoda Peaq is not attempting to be flashy or radical. It is aiming to be a big, sensible, electric family SUV that does what Skoda has always done well – offer space, comfort and practicality, now with electric power. For those buyers who liked the Kodiaq and want to jump to an EV without losing that familiar Skoda feel, the Peaq might be worth waiting for.