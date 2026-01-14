Riders Music Festival 2026 Gears Up for Noida With Nucleya, Seedhe Maut, Papon & More

There are a few weekends every year that riders and music lovers actually look forward to. Riders Music Festival 2026 is one of those moments. Now in its fourth edition, the festival returns on 21 and 22 February 2026 at The Great India Place, Noida and the newly announced line-up promises two days of sound, energy and shared experiences.
Hosted by 93.5 Red FM, Riders Music Festival continues to combine music, motorcycling and youth culture in a way that feels natural rather than forced. It is not only about watching artists perform on stage. It is about people who love the road, living music and being a part of a like-minded community coming together.
The line-up of artists reflects this mix perfectly.
Day 1 brings Level 6, Bharat Chauhan and Nucleya with Seedhe Maut closing the night. Expect electronic beats, indie sounds and hard hitting hip hop to set the tone.
Day 2 changes mood and tempo with Harsh Gujral bringing laughter, Chaar Diwaari bringing experimental indie vibes and Papon headlining with a soulful set which many fans have been waiting to hear live in Noida.
Each artist brings something different.
- Papon introduces emotion and melody.
- Nucleya brings high energy festival anthems.
- Seedhe Maut are raw Delhi hip hop.
- Harsh Gujral keeps things light with sharp humour.
- Bharat Chauhan and Chaar Diwaari add depth and indie flavour.
- Level 6 brings it all together with energetic live performances.
Beyond music, RMF 2026 also focuses heavily on riders. Visitors can expect FMX action, dirt bike rides, track sessions with Apex Racing Academy, custom motorcycles, food zones and interactive brand spaces. Safety and inclusivity are also a strong part of the festival’s identity.
In the end, Riders Music Festival 2026 is not attempting to be another music event. It feels like a place where riding culture, music and people naturally meet and is worth marking on the calendar well in advance.