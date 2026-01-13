Pune Police Add 100 Specially Modified Bajaj Dominar 400 Bikes to Boost Law & Order Across City & Rural Areas

On busy city roads and long rural stretches, speed and mobility matter a lot for police work. To improve this, Pune Police have taken a major step by adding 100 Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycles in their fleet. The induction took place on January 12, 2026 and the bikes will be shared between Pune Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Police, and Pune Rural PoliceThese motorcycles are not ordinary showroom models. They are specially modified for police duties and are intended to assist police officers in reaching emergency situations faster, patrol more effectively and manage traffic better across varying terrains.
The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc liquid-cooled engine known for strong performance and stability. This makes it suitable for both city traffic and open highways. For police use, each bike comes equipped with emergency lights, sirens and a public address system. This enables officers to take control of the situation quickly in the event of traffic jams, public events or emergencies.
The motorcycles also feature several practical additions.
- Dual channel ABS for safer braking
- GPS tracking system to track and coordinate
- Charging points for mobile phones/walkie talkies
- Emergency first aid kit on all motorcycles
- Lockable side panniers and a top box for carrying documents and equipment
Before going into any regular duty, these motorcycles will be used during the official convoy of Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, to be conducted from January 19 to January 23, 2026. The route covers 437 km across city roads and rural areas. After this event, the bikes will be rolled out for daily policing work.
The induction ceremony was held at the Pune Police Ground in Shivajinagar in the presence of the senior police officials and civic officials of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Rural regions.
With better roads now in place and these high performance motorcycles added to the force, the police are expected to respond faster and patrol more effectively. This move bolsters on ground policing and adds a strong boost to Pune’s emergency response system.