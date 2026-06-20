Skoda Peaq Interior Teased Ahead Of June 23 Debut

A few weeks ago, Skoda teased the exterior sketches of its upcoming flagship electric SUV, the Peaq. Now, the company has revealed fresh interior sketches, giving us a much better idea of what buyers can expect from the cabin. Scheduled to make its global debut on June 23, the Peaq will become the largest vehicle in Skoda’s lineup and will be offered with both five-seat and seven-seat configurations.
The latest sketches show a cabin that looks spacious and modern. Skoda has gone for a clean dashboard layout with a layered design. Different materials and colours appear to be used across the dashboard, seats and door panels, giving the interior a premium look.
Large Screens And Practical Cabin Layout
One of the first things that stands out is the new touchscreen setup. The Peaq will be the first Skoda model to feature a large vertically positioned infotainment screen.
Some of the key cabin highlights include:
- 10-inch digital instrument cluster
- 13.6-inch vertical touchscreen
- Wireless charging pads
- Multiple storage spaces
- Floating centre console
- Physical controls for important functions
- Adjustable front armrest
- Panoramic glass roof
The touchscreen will manage many vehicle functions, though Skoda has confirmed that important controls such as climate settings and audio adjustments will continue to use physical buttons.
Lounge-Style Seating Experience
The Peaq’s interior has been designed with passenger comfort in mind. The front passenger seat gets an ottoman-style leg support, allowing occupants to stretch out during long journeys.
Other seating highlights include:
- Five-seat and seven-seat layouts
- Split-folding second-row bench seat
- Rear centre armrest
- Third-row seating for two passengers
- Electrically adjustable co-driver seat
- Extended thigh support for added comfort
A long window line and large glass area should also help make the cabin feel more open for passengers seated in all three rows.
Battery And Performance Details
Skoda has already confirmed multiple battery and powertrain options for the Peaq.
The larger battery version is expected to deliver more than 600 km of driving range on a single charge. Fast charging support will also be available, with Skoda claiming a 10 to 80 percent charge time of under 30 minutes.
What To Expect Next?
With its official debut just days away, the Peaq is shaping up to be one of the most important electric vehicles from Skoda. More details, including final specifications and market plans, will be revealed when the SUV breaks cover on June 23.