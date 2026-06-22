Tata Sierra EV Teased Again, AWD Confirmed Ahead Of June 30 Debut

Tata Motors has dropped another teaser of the upcoming Sierra EV, and this one reveals an important detail. The latest preview confirms that the electric SUV will be offered with an all-wheel-drive setup. With the official debut scheduled for June 30, the Sierra EV is shaping up to be one of Tata’s most interesting electric launches this year.
The new teaser not only gives a better look at the SUV but also confirms the presence of the QWD badge. The same badge is used on the Harrier EV and indicates a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration.
AWD Confirmed For Sierra EV
One of the biggest updates from the teaser is the confirmation of the dual-motor setup.
Key details include:
- QWD badge seen on the rear quarter section
- Dual-motor all-wheel-drive system confirmed
- Expected to share technology with the Harrier EV
- AWD version could be offered with the larger battery pack
Tata has already introduced this technology on the Harrier EV. The Sierra EV is likely to become the second Tata electric SUV to get this drivetrain.
Familiar Design With EV-Specific Changes
The Sierra EV will retain the shape and proportions of the recently revealed Sierra ICE model. At the same time, a few unique elements will help distinguish the electric version.
Some design highlights include:
- Closed-off front panel replacing the conventional grille
- Connected LED daytime running lights
- Vertically positioned lighting elements on the bumper
- Flush-fitting door handles
- Blacked-out pillars
- Signature rear quarter glass inspired by the original Sierra
- Full-width LED tail lamp setup
- Dual-tone alloy wheels
The teaser also shows that the overall silhouette remains upright and boxy, staying true to the Sierra nameplate.
Expected Features
While Tata has not revealed the cabin yet, the equipment list is expected to be extensive.
Likely features include:
- Head-up display (HUD)
- Digital driver display
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Passenger display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered front seats
- Dual-zone climate control
- Wireless phone charger
- Connected car technology
- JBL audio system
The cabin is also expected to get a triple-screen layout similar to the Sierra ICE and other premium Tata models.
Safety Package Could Be Extensive
Tata is expected to offer a long list of safety features with the Sierra EV.
Expected safety equipment:
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability control
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Level 2 ADAS suite
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keep assist
- Autonomous emergency braking
Battery And Range Expectations
Tata has not announced official battery specifications yet. However, the Sierra EV is expected to use the same Acti.ev+ platform that underpins the Harrier EV.
|Specification
|Expected Details
|Platform
|Acti.ev+
|Battery Options
|65 kWh, 75 kWh
|Drive Options
|RWD, AWD
|Motor Setup
|Single and Dual Motor
|Expected Range
|Over 500 km
The AWD version is likely to be paired with the larger battery pack.
Expected Price And Rivals
The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata could also introduce Battery-as-a-Service plans at launch, similar to other EV offerings.
Once launched, the SUV will compete with:
- Hyundai Creta Electric
- Mahindra BE 6
- MG ZS EV
- Maruti e Vitara
- Toyota Ebella