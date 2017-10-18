Maserati Levante S Gets 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo Petrol Engine

Maserati has equipped its Levante S with a petrol engine which has already arrived in the UK. The petrol-powered Levante will be sold alongside the diesel variant. Levante S makes extensive use of lightweight materials, boasts an ideal 50:50 weight distribution and the segment’s lowest centre of gravity. These features deliver unparalleled agility in the luxury SUV class.

Levante S is equipped with the latest evolution of the Maserati’s 430bhp 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo petrol engine which can propel the car from 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and reach a claimed top speed of 164mph (264 kmph). An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Driver can choose between four drive modes: Normal, I.C.E., Sport and Off-Road. Each one uses different settings, altering engine, transmission, suspension and electronic settings when required.

Braking system includes Brembo 6-piston aluminium monobloc callipers working on 380mm drilled discs at the from. The rear features aluminium 42mm floating callipers with 330mm x 22mm ventilated drilled discs.

In addition, the aluminium double-wishbone, five-link suspension layout of Levante S comprises standard Air Springs and electronically-controlled Skyhook shock absorbers. In conjunction with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and the torque vectoring system, the chassis delivers GT on-road dynamics and surprising off-road capabilities.

An enhanced ADAS package is optionally available with the Levante S, which includes new active functions such as Highway Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition. The new Electronic Power Steering (EPS), introduced with MY18, supports the enhanced ADAS package and is aimed to improve the car’s handling and comfort.

In line with Maserati’s new range strategy, the Levante S comes in two distinct trim levels: the GranLusso and GranSport.

The GranLusso trim is externally recognisable by its metallic-finish front skid plates, the GranLusso badges on the front wings, the body-colour side skirts, the black-painted brake callipers and the 19” Zefiro alloy wheels. The interior’s feel is further enhanced thanks to Ermenegildo Zegna silk or full premium Italian leather with a Radica open-pore wood trim and leather steering wheel.

Recognisable by its Black Piano front grille, skid plates and roof rails, the GranSport trim was conceived to meet the demands of customers seeking a sportier expression of a high-end SUV and reflect the legendary racing heritage of Maserati. The exterior also boasts body-colour side skirts, blue inserts on all Trident and Saetta logos, red brake callipers and 20” Nereo wheels, whilst the cabin includes leather sport seats with 12-way power, a power adjustable sport steering wheel with gear shift paddles as well as sport pedals in brushed stainless steel.