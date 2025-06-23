Skoda L&K 130 Concept: When Students Turned a Superb Combi into a Rolling Tribute to 130 Years of Legacy

Quick Overview
- Built by 28 students, inspired by Skoda’s 130-year-old cycling roots
- Based on the Superb Combi—now reimagined as a hybrid pick-up
- Designed to support pro cyclists at the Tour de France
- A perfect fusion of legacy, love, and electrified innovation
Intro: More Than a Concept—It’s a Love Letter to Skoda’s Origins
Some cars are built in factories. Others are built with heart. The Skoda L&K 130 is the latter—a student-built, plug-in hybrid support car that pays homage to Skoda’s humble beginnings as a bicycle company in 1895. This isn’t just a concept—it’s a story told through design, sweat, and soul.
It all started with 28 passionate students, a blank canvas, and the idea to honour 130 years of Skoda heritage. What they created is nothing short of breathtaking.
From Estate to Everyday Hero
At first glance, it’s a Skoda Superb Combi. But take a closer look—and you’ll see it’s now a support pick-up, reimagined for cycling races. The students cut off the rear roof, added a sliding rear door, and built a custom bike rack for quick access during races. There’s even an electrically extending cargo bed, perfect for handing out bikes on the go.
It’s clever. It’s cool. And it’s built with love.
Electric Where It Counts
For the first time in the history of Skoda Student Cars, this concept features a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The 1.5L petrol engine aligns with an electric motor to deliver 204 hp—and most importantly, a quiet, green, emissions-free ride that cyclists will love during tight, technical sections.
It’s not about speed. It’s about supporting the sport Skoda never stopped loving.
At a Glance: Skoda L&K 130 Specs
|Spec
|Details
|Base Vehicle
|Skoda Superb Combi iV (estate)
|Power Output
|204 hp (PHEV: Petrol + Electric)
|Battery Size
|25.7 kWh
|Cargo Innovation
|Electrically extending bed with bike racks
|Interior Add-ons
|Cool box, rider data screen, internet, radio
|Debut
|Tour de France 2025
Designed with Heart, Coloured by Legacy
Look closely and you’ll see history painted all over it—red, black, and gold, a nod to the Laurin & Klement legacy. These two bicycle-loving pioneers started it all in 1895 and the rest, as we know, is history. Their initials still grace the concept’s badging, steering wheel, and soul.
This year, Skoda turns 130. What better way to celebrate than a student-built car rolling alongside the world’s biggest cycling race?
Built for Real Riders
It’s not just flashy—it’s functional. The L&K 130 packs a roof-mounted third bike rack, an interior cool box, and even dual screens showing live rider stats. Every inch has been thought through—for real-world use in grueling races. Heck, they even fitted a radio and 3D-printed parts to make it race-day ready.
Well that’s what we call ‘Simply Clever’.
Conclusion: A Legacy You Can Drive
The Skoda L&K 130 isn’t just a student project. It’s a love letter. To bicycles. To history. To passion.
And when it hits the road at the Tour de France, it’ll do more than carry bikes—it’ll carry forward a story 130 years in the making. Built by students, driven by legacy, and made for the next generation of dreamers—this is what humanized innovation looks like on four wheels.