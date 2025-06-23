Ultraviolette Tesseract & Shockwave Take India by Storm: Over 67,000 Bookings and Counting

Quick Overview: Why This Surge Matters
- 60,000 bookings for the Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter
- 7,000+ bookings for the Ultraviolette Shockwave enduro electric bike
- Prices starting from ₹1.45 lakh for Tesseract and ₹1.75 lakh for Shockwave
- Deliveries begin Q1 2026 for both models
The Spark That Lit the EV Fire
India’s electric mobility space isn’t just evolving—it’s racing forward. And leading this charge is Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive. With two back-to-back booking triumphs, the Tesseract electric scooter and the Shockwave enduro bike have not only grabbed headlines but won hearts across the country.
This isn’t just demand—it’s a movement.
In a market as diverse and dynamic as India’s EV space, where many brands struggle just to survive, Ultraviolette stands out as a beacon of resilience and innovation. It isn’t merely surviving—it’s thriving, setting benchmarks others can only chase.
Tesseract: A New Pulse in Urban EVs
Launched with an aggressive price of ₹1.20, the Tesseract crossed 50,000 bookings in just a month—forcing a revision to ₹1.45 lakh. Currently, this price applies to the 3.5kWh variant, while higher 5kWh and 6kWh versions will be unveiled later.
But it’s not just about affordability. This electric scooter comes packed with top-notch features like wireless phone charging, blind spot mirrors, smart dashcam, radar sensors, and two-level traction control. It feels like the Tesla of scooters—and buyers are noticing.
Shockwave: Off-Road Power Meets Innovation
Then comes the Shockwave—already creating waves in the EV world. An electric enduro bike built for thrill-seekers. With over 7,000 bookings already, this ₹1.75 lakh bike delivers an astounding 505Nm of torque through a 14.5bhp motor. A 4kWh battery powers a 165km IDC range, and the 0–60 km/h sprint is just 2.9 seconds.
Built on a steel frame with 21/17-inch spoke wheels, it’s adventure-ready and packed with features like switchable dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and six regen modes. And at launch, 2,000 lucky customers grabbed it at ₹1.50 lakh—a cherry on top.
Tech Specs at a Glance
|Model
|Battery Pack
|Top Speed
|Range (IDC)
|Starting Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Tesseract
|3.5kWh+
|125 km/h
|TBA
|₹1.45 lakh
|Shockwave
|4kWh
|120 km/h
|165 km
|₹1.75 lakh
Conclusion: The Future Is Already Booked
Ultraviolette’s dynamic duo—Tesseract and Shockwave—aren’t just EVs. They’re a signal that India is ready to rewrite its mobility story with style, tech, and purpose. The numbers say it all: over 67,000 bookings combined and counting.
With smart pricing, next-gen features, and bold design, Ultraviolette isn’t just selling electric two-wheelers—it’s selling a lifestyle. And clearly, the country is buying in.