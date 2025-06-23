From Flooded to Fabulous: Tavarish & Frank Stephenson Reimagine the McLaren P1 as a 1,400 HP EVO Beast

4-Pointer Overview:
- The once flood-damaged McLaren P1 gets a second life—this time as an extreme 1,400hp P1 EVO.
- Automotive YouTuber Tavarish joins hands with P1’s original designer, Frank Stephenson.
- The EVO packs mind-blowing performance upgrades and radical aerodynamics, blending art and speed.
- A tribute to McLaren’s legacy and a bold step into hypercar history.
Introduction:
When Hurricane Ian flooded Florida in 2022, no one expected a shattered McLaren P1 to become a future legend. For many, a McLaren isn’t just a car—it’s a dream, no matter who you are. And when that dream is finally within reach, only to be struck down by something as unpredictable as a natural disaster, it’s absolutely heart-wrenching. But where others saw disaster, automotive YouTuber Freddy “Tavarish” Hernandez saw a chance to rewrite the story—literally. With the help of the very man who penned the original P1, the legendary Frank Stephenson, that salvage-title hypercar is evolving into something unprecedented: the McLaren P1 EVO. Welcome to a passion project where performance, design, and automotive madness collide—fingers crossed for something legendary!
A P1 Rescued from Ruin
It all started with a yellow McLaren P1 that had been submerged during the Florida floods. Once worth $2 million, it was auctioned off for a mere $575,000 due to water damage, mold, corroded electronics, and a dead hybrid system. Most people would’ve seen a flood-ravaged McLaren P1 and walked away without a second thought. But not Tavarish. He threw down a bold challenge to his followers: ‘If this post hits 40,000 likes, I’ll buy it.
He did.
And soon, the car landed in his garage—shattered glass, fried wiring, and all. But the goal wasn’t just to restore it. It was to transform it.
Frank Stephenson Steps In
Now Frank Stephenson steps in—an icon of automotive design with credits like the Ferrari F430, Maserati MC12, and of course, the McLaren P1. When Stephenson heard of Tavarish’s ambitious rebuild, he didn’t just lend advice—he joined the project, purely to showcase his unwavering love and passion for the art of car design.
And that’s when the P1 EVO was born: a wild, artistic reimagining of what the P1 could’ve been if no limits were placed.
Frank’s redesigns include everything from a dramatic shark fin, Le Mans-style rear treatments, new roof scoops, and even experimental aero blade wheels. Three digital renderings later, and each one looks like it escaped a sci-fi film set.
1,400 HP and Counting
This reborn hypercar doesn’t just look different—it’s faster, meaner, and bolder. At heart of the P1 EVO beats the reworked 4.0L twin-turbo V8 McLaren M840T engine paired with a heavily revised hybrid system. The result? A mind-boggling 1,400 horsepower.
Compare that to the original P1’s 903hp output, and you begin to realize this isn’t just a rebuild—it’s a rebirth. And with plans to beat the McLaren Speedtail’s 250mph top speed, this might just become the fastest McLaren on earth.
Well that’s literally insane!!
EVO Project Breakdown:
|Component
|Original P1
|P1 EVO Transformation
|Power Output
|903 hp (V8 + Electric)
|1,400 hp (Upgraded V8 Hybrid)
|Design Lead
|Frank Stephenson (2013)
|Frank Stephenson (2025, EVO spec)
|Status
|Flood-damaged & auctioned in 2022
|One-off, bespoke superbuild
|Top Speed
|217 mph
|Targeting 250+ mph
|Aero Additions
|Active wing, diffuser
|Shark fin, aero discs, LT-style tail
Conclusion: Turning Wreckage Into Legacy
What began as a water-logged piece of carbon fiber is now turning into a hypercar legend. Tavarish’s risk, combined with Stephenson’s vision, is shaping a one-of-one beast that doesn’t just pay tribute to McLaren’s heritage—it dares to surpass it.
The P1 EVO isn’t just a car. It’s a resurrection, a reimagination, and above all, a reminder that with enough heart, even a supercar tragedy can become the automotive story of the decade.