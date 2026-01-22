Kia Sonet Crosses 5 Lakh Sales in India, Now Accounts for 35% of Kia’s Domestic Volume

Kia’s journey in India has been quick, but one model truly changed everything for the brand. The Sonet. What began as a small SUV targeted at young consumers has now become the largest success story of Kia India. By January 2026, the Kia Sonet has already sold over 5 lakh units in India, and that is a huge achievement in a very competitive segment.
Kia made an immediate impression when it entered India in 2019 with the Seltos. But the Sonet was the one that added volume. Positioned in the sub compact SUV space, the Sonet connected with buyers looking for style, features and multiple engine options in a manageable size. It has remained relevant over the years and has continued to sell in large numbers.
Selling 5 lakh units is not merely a figure. It indicates stable demand. The Sonet is currently contributing almost 35 percent of the total domestic sales of Kia India. It has been able to sell more than 1 lakh units annually in two consecutive years, something only a few cars in this segment can claim.
The following are some of the reasons why the Sonet has been so successful.
- Strong design that still looks fresh
- Premium interiors that stand out in the segment
- Wide choice of engines and gearboxes
- Good balance of features and pricing
- High demand for top variants with connected tech
The Sonet is offered with three engine options. Buyers can choose from a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0 litre turbo petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel. Transmission choices include manual, iMT, DCT, and a torque converter automatic, depending on the engine. This diversity has made the Sonet attractive to both city users and highway drivers as well as long distance commuters.
The SUV starts at Rs 7.30 lakh ex showroom, which puts it in the middle of a crowded segment. Rivals include the Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and others. The Sonet has been able to hold its ground, despite the competition.
The Sonet is also an export success. Kia has exported more than 1 lakh units to nearly 70 countries. These include markets in the Middle East, Africa, Central and South American, Mexico and Asia Pacific markets. All Sonets are produced at Kia’s Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, supporting the Make in India for the World initiative.
Commenting on the achievement, Kia India’s Chief Sales Officer Sunhack Park said that every Sonet sold represents a customer’s trust in the brand. He added that the milestone reinforces Kia’s focus on design, technology, and dependable performance.
Today, Kia operates in 369 cities across India. Since 2019, it has launched nine models and shipped approximately 1.5 million vehicles from its plant.
The Sonet reaching 5 lakh sales is not just a win for Kia. It shows how well a product can succeed when it understands what Indian buyers actually want.