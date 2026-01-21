Jeep Meridian Gets Smart Upgrade for 2026 With Sliding Seats

The Jeep Meridian has been given a practical update in 2026, and it is one that many buyers have been anticipating. Jeep has now included sliding second-row seats to the Meridian, which makes the SUV more practical when all three rows are occupied. The best part is that prices across the range remain unchanged.
This new feature is available on the higher trims only.
- Limited O
- Overland
Both models now receive manual sliding second-row seats. The seat arrangement is still 60:40, but with flexibility. The larger portion of the seat is capable of sliding by up to 130 mm, while the smaller section can move by up to 140 mm. Jeep says this helps free up more legroom for third-row passengers, which has been one of the main concerns with the Meridian.
The lower Longitude and Longitude Plus trims continue without this feature.
Nothing is different except the sliding seats. The Meridian appears identical, propels the same, and keeps all its existing strengths Under the hood is the familiar 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. Higher trims also offer an AWD option with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system.
Inside, the Meridian continues to feel premium.
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- 10.2-inch digital driver display
- Dual-zone climate control
- Powered front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate
- 9-speaker Alpine sound system
Safety remains a strong point too.
- Six airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360-degree camera
- Electronic parking brake
The base model costs Rs 23.33 lakh, and the Limited O trim with sliding seats costs Rs 30.01 lakh. The Overland reaches to Rs 37.48 lakh.
Ultimately, this update can be considered minor, yet it simplifies everyday use. The sliding second row is a real value addition to the family that uses all the seven seats frequently without demanding an extra cost.