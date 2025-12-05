Skoda Kushaq Facelift Expected to Launch in January 2026

Skoda is preparing to introduce an updated version of the Kushaq to India and if all goes well, the launch of the vehicle could happen in the second half of January 2026. The Kushaq first came in 2021 and has been Skoda’s rival to popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. A face lift has been overdue for a while, and now the refurbished model is finally getting close.
From what has been seen on the recent test cars, the new Kushaq will come with small design changes on the outside, a few new features inside the cabin, and even an updated gearbox option coming later next year.
What’s New on the Outside
Spy shots from June and November reveal a more polished face. The headlights appear to be a bit sharper, and the fog lamps appear to be larger. The front grille may get slimmer vertical slats along with a connected DRL strip, similar to the new Kodiaq.
The air dam also appears to be a bit more square.
From the side, not much appears to be different other than new matte black alloy wheels, probably 17-inch wheels. Roof rails, the shark-fin antenna and the door handles seem to remain unchanged.
At the back, the tail-lights could become slimmer and Skoda could add an LED light bar instead of the big SKODA lettering. The rear bumper is heavily covered so some changes are expected there as well.
Inside and Features
While Skoda has not shown the interior yet, facelifts usually get new trims, colours and a longer features list. One of the largest additions will be a panoramic sunroof, which was spotted on a recent test model.
Level 2 ADAS confirmed for updated Kushaq. Features such as adaptive cruise, lane functions and other driver aids are expected. A 360 degree camera is also likely.
Engines and Gearbox
The engines will remain the same – the 1.0 TSI and the 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol units. The 1.0 TSI currently receives a 6AT but Skoda is planning to replace it with a new 8-speed automatic later in 2026. The new gearbox should make shifts smoother and improve fuel efficiency, which will help Skoda meet new emission and economy rules.
Conclusion
Overall, the 2026 Kushaq facelift seems like a nice upgrade. It retains the strong bits of the current SUV but adds the features that people now expect in this segment. With new tech, a panoramic sunroof, updated styling and a new gearbox on the way, the refreshed Kushaq should feel more complete when it arrives.