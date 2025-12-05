New Nissan Kait SUV Revealed: A Stylish Kicks Replacement

Nissan, has launched its latest compact SUV, Kait, in Brazil. It is assigned to replace the Kicks Play and will go up against popular models like Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Tera, Fiat Pulse, Chevrolet Tracker, and Renault Kardian. While production at the Resende plant of Nissan has already commenced, export to over 20 countries in South America will begin in 2026. Priced from R$117,990 in Brazil, the Nissan Kait will roughly translate to Rs 20 lakh.
Fresh Design and Smart Styling
Compared to the predecessor, Kait carries a sportier and more aggressive design. Up front, the Kait gets split LED headlights, dynamic LED DRLs, and a bold grille with horizontal slats. The SUV’s side profile comprises circular wheel arches, body-coloured door handles, roof rails, and new alloy wheels. At the back, the car is distinguished by connected taillamps and a big KAIT badge on the boot lid.
As for the dimensions, the Kait measures in 4,304 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,611 mm in height while its wheelbase measures at 2,620 mm. Its boot space is quite practical at 432 litres for day-to-day use and weekend trips. In all, buyers get to choose from 6 colour options.
Comfortable and well-equipped interior
Inside, the Kait features a comfortable and technology-rich cabin. Highlights include:
- 9-inch infotainment touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- 360-degree camera system
- Automatic and digital AC
- Adaptive cruise control with speed and distance monitoring
- Premium upholstery for enhanced comfort.
It has a spacious cabin, offering ample space for passengers throughout the rows, which is quite suitable for family use.
Engine and Performance
The Kait has the same platform and engine as the Kicks Play. The Kait was fitted with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated, flex fuel engine:
- Ethanol: 113 hp – 149 Nm torque
- Petrol: 110hp, 146 Nm torque
- Transmission: CVT gearbox
- Fuel efficiency: City conditions – approximately 11 km/l
This setup makes it a smooth and easy-to-drive SUV both for urban roads and on longer drives.
India Launch Possibility
Although Nissan has not confirmed the Kait for India, the company is indeed working on an all-new C-segment SUV based on the third-generation Renault Duster, that could see a market launch in early 2026, and might borrow design inspiration from both the Kait and the Magnite. Hence, it would be a rather fresh and modern SUV offering for the Indian buyers.
Conclusion
The new compact SUV, Nissan Kait, looks very promising, with sporty styling and modern tech besides being practical for space. This combination makes the car comfortable, feature-rich, and efficient while making it very desirable for small families and city drivers. With exports in the pipeline and an Indian version eyed not too far in the future, the Kait may just be one of the strongest contenders in the modern SUV boom.