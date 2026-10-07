Skoda Introduces Its First Full Hybrid Powertrain Abroad With The Octavia

Skoda has added another chapter to the Octavia story. The Czech brand’s first-ever full hybrid powertrain has now made its way to one of its most popular nameplates, bringing a 1.5-litre petrol engine together with two electric motors and a small battery. The new system has been introduced in overseas markets and is available with two different power outputs.
Unlike a plug-in hybrid, the new Octavia does not need to be connected to a charger. The battery gets its energy while the car is being driven, either through the petrol engine or regenerative braking.
The new powertrain will be offered in both Octavia body styles, with two different system outputs. It is available with the Selection and Sportline trims in overseas markets.
Skoda Octavia hybrid powertrain
The Octavia hybrid uses the 1.5 TSI evo2 petrol engine along with two electric motors. One motor mainly works as a generator, while the larger unit drives the front wheels.
The powertrain is available in two versions:
- 100kW: 136hp system output
- 125kW: 170hp system output
- Petrol engine output: 96kW and 110kW
- Battery: 1.6kWh
- Transmission: TQ250 single-speed automatic
- Top speed: 180kph
The battery has a gross capacity of 1.6kWh and sits below the rear seats. Its charge level is automatically maintained between 40 and 90 percent.
How the hybrid system works
The Octavia uses a series-parallel hybrid setup. The car can automatically change between electric, series hybrid and parallel hybrid operation depending on the driving conditions.
At lower speeds, the petrol engine can work as a power source for the generator while the electric motor drives the wheels. This series-hybrid operation is mainly used at speeds of up to around 60kph.
At higher speeds, the petrol engine can connect directly to the front wheels through a clutch and single-speed gearbox. The electric motor can then assist the engine when required.
The system also takes energy back during braking and stores it in the battery.
Around 2km of electric driving
The larger electric motor can power the Octavia without the petrol engine running. Skoda says the car can travel for approximately 2km in electric mode.
Electric driving can be used when the battery has enough charge. The petrol engine can also recharge the battery when required, so there is no need for a charging cable or external charging point.
Different drive modes change how the system behaves:
- Eco: gives priority to efficient driving
- Normal: balances efficiency and regular driving
- Sport: increases regenerative braking and gives stronger deceleration when the accelerator is lifted
The car itself controls the transition between the different hybrid modes.
Octavia hybrid: Key specifications
|Specification
|Octavia Full Hybrid
|Engine
|1.5 TSI evo2 petrol
|Electric motors
|2
|Battery
|1.6kWh
|System outputs
|100kW / 125kW
|Power
|136hp / 170hp
|Transmission
|Single-speed automatic
|Drive
|Front-wheel drive
|Electric-only range
|Around 2km
|Top speed
|180kph
|Fuel tank
|40 litres
Boot space and equipment
The battery placement under the rear seats affects some of the Octavia’s storage arrangements. The hybrid versions do not get a variable boot floor or spare wheel.
The sedan offers 460 litres of luggage space. Folding the rear seats increases this to 1,400 litres. The estate has a larger 485-litre boot, while maximum capacity rises to 1,540 litres with the rear seats folded.
The hybrid models also get some additional equipment as standard:
- 13-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 10-inch Virtual Cockpit
- HYBRID badge
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Selection and Sportline trim options
Skoda has also left out the lowered sports suspension and Rough-Road package from the hybrid versions.
Orders open overseas
Skoda will offer the full hybrid powertrain with both the sedan and estate versions of the Octavia. Orders are scheduled to open in overseas markets in October 2026, while customer deliveries are expected to start in December.
The company has not announced pricing or any India launch plans for the Octavia full hybrid.
The new system also gives an indication of how Skoda is developing hybrid technology around its 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, there is no confirmation that this exact setup will be used in Skoda or Volkswagen models sold in India.