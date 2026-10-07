Nissan Festive Offers Bring Benefits Of Up To Rs. 70,000 On Tekton, Magnite, And Gravite

Planning to buy a Nissan this festive season? There could be a good reason to move ahead with your plans. Nissan has announced attractive festive benefits on the Magnite, Tekton, and Gravite in India. These offers are available until stocks last, with benefits varying depending on the model, variant, and customer eligibility.
Nissan Festive Offers And Prices
The Magnite comes with benefits of up to Rs. 65,000, while the recently introduced Tekton offers benefits of up to Rs. 70,000. The Gravite, Nissan’s seven-seater MPV, receives benefits of up to Rs. 35,000.
|Model
|Starting Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Festive Benefits
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.69 lakh
|Up to Rs. 65,000
|Nissan Tekton
|Rs. 10.49 lakh
|Up to Rs. 70,000
|Nissan Gravite
|Rs. 5.73 lakh
|Up to Rs. 35,000
Customers purchasing a Nissan during this festive campaign are also eligible for assured rewards. Because the benefits may vary across different variants, buyers are advised to check the exact offer applicable to their chosen vehicle with their local dealer.
Nissan Tekton Engine Options
The Tekton is available with two turbo-petrol engines. The T160 produces 100 PS and 166 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The more powerful T280 engine develops 163 PS and 280 Nm. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed wet-clutch DCT.
Some key figures include:
- T160 claimed efficiency: 19.4 kmpl
- T280 DCT claimed efficiency: 18.5 kmpl
- T280 DCT 0-100 kmph: 9.89 seconds
Magnite And Gravite Powertrain Details
The Nissan Magnite continues to offer two engine options alongside a factory-fitted CNG variant. It measures 3,994 mm in length, rides on a 205 mm ground clearance, and provides 336 litres of boot space.
- 1.0L NA Petrol: Generates 72 PS and 96 Nm.
- 1.0L Turbo-Petrol: Generates 100 PS, with 160 Nm for the manual transmission and 152 Nm when paired with the CVT.
The Nissan Gravite is a practical seven-seater MPV powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm. It comes with a factory-fitted CNG option and two transmission choices:
- Manual: Delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl.
- AMT: Delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.6 kmpl.
Nissan Service Promise
To further sweeten the deal, the festive campaign includes the Nissan Service Promise, which packages the standard vehicle warranty alongside three years of roadside assistance.
Other key ownership benefits include:
- Optional paid extended warranty coverage for up to 10 years
- A three-year prepaid maintenance programme
- A 90-minute Express Service guarantee
- An estimated maintenance cost quoted at just 40 paise per km
These limited-time festive benefits are available across all three models until stocks last. To get the exact valuation of the benefits you are eligible for, visit your nearest authorized Nissan dealership before making a purchase.