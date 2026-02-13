Skoda Epiq Spotted Testing in Arctic Circle Ahead of Global Debut

Cold weather testing says a lot about the seriousness of a company with a new car. Skoda’s upcoming Epiq has now been spotted running in the Arctic Circle, dealing with freezing temperatures as the development moves closer to production.
The test car was mostly uncovered, giving a clear look at the final design. The concept was showcased about a year and a half ago and this version remains close to it, although some details have changed.
Key design highlights
- New C shaped tail lamps replace the earlier T shaped units
- Rear bumper looks cleaner and more production ready
- Closed front grille continues with bold air intakes
- Single tone alloy wheels seen on the test car instead of the dual tone concept design
At about 4.1 metres long, the Epiq sits in the compact SUV space. It will provide a spacious cabin with 475 litres of boot space. Skoda is aiming at a driving range of up to 425 km. Full specifications will be unveiled at its world premiere scheduled for mid 2026.
The Epiq is being developed jointly by Skoda, Volkswagen and Cupra and it will be built in Pamplona, Spain. It will be posititoned below the Enyaq and the Elroq in Skoda’s electric line up, serving as the entry point into the brand’s EV range. A larger seven seat electric SUV is also in the pipeline for buyers who are looking for more space.
The new model is based on Skoda’s Modern Solid design language. Inside, it’s expected to have wireless smartphone charging and haptic scroll wheels on the steering wheel for screen controls.
Skoda has confirmed that the Epiq is at the heart of its strategy to double its all electric portfolio by 2026. The focus is moving towards smaller urban crossovers, which remain in high demand in Europe. With an expected aggressive price positioning, the Epiq could even look at a sub Rs 25 lakh bracket in some markets.
The Epiq may be the smallest electric Skoda yet, but it carries big importance for the brand’s next phase of growth.