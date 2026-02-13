Mahindra Elevates Car Buying in Mumbai with Premium Worli Showroom and Mega Service Facility

Buying a new car in Mumbai is not a simple transaction. For many families, it is a big day, filled with plans, discussions and excitement. Keeping the same feeling in mind, Arnav Automobiles has inaugurated a new Mahindra showroom in Worli under its MODI unit.
The showroom is based at Atria The Millennium Mall, Dr Annie Besant Road, one of the busiest retail areas in the city. The idea is simple. Make it easy for customers to walk in, explore and take their time before making a decision.
The new space covers 5,000 sq ft and has been developed along with Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer at Mahindra. The layout focuses on comfort and conversation rather than just display.
A few highlights of the showroom
- Atria The Millennium Mall, Worli: Prime location
- 5,000 sq ft customer focused layout
- Aangan Hospitality zone with lounge seating
- Private consultation areas for in-depth discussions
- 360 degree vehicle viewing for a better product experience
The ‘Aangan’ area serves as the heart of the showroom. This area has lounges and private consultation corners where families can sit comfortably and discuss their purchase. The layout allows 360 degree viewing of the vehicles, making it easier to walk around and look at every detail without feeling rushed.
Gautam Modi, Managing Director, MODI (a unit of Arnav Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.), said the partnership with Mahindra is built on trust and consistency. He added that the Worli showroom reflects a more premium and customer first approach, keeping modern buyers in mind.
Pratap Bose shared that design is about emotion as much as appearance. He explained that the space has been planned to feel calm and welcoming, while helping customers connect with Mahindra SUVs from every angle.
Along with showroom, the company has also opened a huge workshop at Sewri. This facility is spread over 40,000 sq ft and is built to handle higher volumes with faster turnaround times.
Workshop highlights
- 40,000 sq ft facility at Sewri
- 20 mechanical bays
- 10 bodyshop bays
- 2 exclusive bays for electric SUVs
- Equipped with mSPA car care support
With the new Worli showroom and the Sewri workshop, Arnav Automobiles is reinforcing its presence in Mumbai. The focus is clear. Provide a premium buying space and reliable after sales support so customers feel confident long after they take delivery of their Mahindra SUV.