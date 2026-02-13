Ducati Formula 73 Unveiled: Only 873 Units of This Stunning Retro Racer Will Ever Be Made

There is something special about a motorcycle that looks back at history and still feels fresh today. Ducati has done exactly that with the new Formula 73. This is a limited edition bike commemorating one of the most significant machines in the brand’s past, the 750 Super Sport Desmo. Only 873 numbered units will be made for the world, making it a rare piece from day one.
The Formula 73 is a tribute to the original road going Ducati with desmodromic valves. The original machine was strongly associated with the 750 Imola Desmo race bike which won the 200 Miglia di Imola in 1972 with Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari. The new bike carries that racing memory in a modern form.
The first thing that is striking is the paint scheme. The aqua green and silver colours are inspired by the old race bike. There is a vertical gold line across the fuel tank, a small detail that recalls the unpainted strip once used to check fuel levels during races. Clip on handlebars, bar end mirrors and a half fairing give it a proper cafe racer stance.
The engine is the familiar 803cc Desmodue unit seen on several Scrambler models. It gives 73hp and 65.2Nm of torque. Power delivery is strong and smooth, suited for real world riding. Ducati has added a special Termignoni exhaust made specifically for this model.
Key highlights
- Limited to 873 numbered units worldwide
- Certificate of authenticity included
- 803cc Desmodue engine with 73hp and 65.2Nm.
- Termignoni exhaust system
- 17 inch wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres
- Billet aluminium brake and clutch levers
- Billet aluminium foot pegs
- Rizoma fuel cap
- DTC traction control
- Cornering ABS
- Ducati Quick Shift
- Two riding modes
Every bike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a special box including period images and drawings from the Ducati Style Centre. The model name and serial number are displayed on the steering plate. Ducati has also created a matching Arai helmet and a jacket with the same Formula 73 colours.
The Formula 73 feels like a collector’s motorcycle made for riders who value heritage as much as performance. It brings racing history, classic styling and modern equipment together in one limited package.