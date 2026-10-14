Skoda Epiq Sportline Breaks cover!

Skoda has officially unveiled the Epiq Sportline. This new version brings a sportier design, a blacked-out cabin, and a longer list of standard equipment. It comes with two battery options, with the larger battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 440km on a single charge.
Unveiled on October 12, 2026, the Sportline sits right at the top of the Epiq lineup. Here is a closer look at its design, features, and powertrain options.
Exterior Changes
The Epiq Sportline gets several updates to its exterior, though the changes are mostly cosmetic. The front end features a body-coloured bumper, a revised air intake, and a new illuminated LED strip across the grille. It also switches out the chrome for black Skoda lettering and badges.
From the side, the SUV features gloss-black wing mirrors and dark-finished alloy wheels. Skoda offers 19-inch wheels as standard, but buyers can opt for larger 20-inch units—which are the biggest wheels available for the Epiq range.
Other exterior highlights include:
- Black Skoda lettering on the bonnet, C-pillar, and tailgate.
- A Sportline badge cleanly placed at the rear.
- A body-coloured rear bumper paired with a sporty rear diffuser.
- An optional black roof for a distinct two-tone paint job.
- An optional panoramic sunroof and a tow bar.
Interior and Features
Inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme, featuring premium suede upholstery on the dashboard, door pads, central armrest, and sports seats. The seats get quilted stitching, while the flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel proudly wears a Sportline badge. The cabin also gets aluminium pedals, a black headliner, and red-themed graphics for both the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display.
The Sportline is also the first version of the SUV to get Skoda’s new illuminated grille, known as the Light Band.
Its standard features list includes:
- Electrically adjustable and heated front seats.
- A heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control.
- Keyless entry, a digital key, and a wireless phone charger.
- A rear-view camera and dark-tinted rear lights.
- LED Matrix headlights and LED rear lights.
Optional equipment includes an ADAS safety suite, a 360-degree camera, on-board navigation, connected car tech, a 10-speaker Canton sound system, parking assist, a handy front storage compartment, and an energy-efficient heat pump.
Battery and Range
Skoda offers the Epiq Sportline in two variants, named the 40 and 55. Both models use a single, front-mounted electric motor, but they come with different battery capacities and power outputs.
Here are the key specifications:
|Specifications
|Epiq 40
|Epiq 55
|Battery pack
|38.5kWh
|55kWh
|Power
|135hp (99kW)
|211hp (155kW)
|Torque
|267Nm
|290Nm
|Claimed range
|310km
|440km
|Top speed
|160kph
|160kph
The more powerful Epiq 55 can sprint from 0 to 100kph in a claimed 7.1 seconds. Both battery options support DC fast charging, allowing the SUV to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.
The Sportline trim adds a sharper look and extra equipment to Skoda’s smallest electric SUV. The larger battery option offers a very practical 440km claimed range, while the smaller version targets a lower entry price with its 38.5kWh battery. Skoda has not announced the official pricing for the Epiq Sportline yet.