BMW Opens Pre-Bookings for Limited-Run M2 xDrive Turbo Edition

Remember the BMW 2002 Turbo from 1973? It was Europe’s first series-production turbocharged passenger car, launched right when the world was facing a major oil crisis. The car featured a 2.0-litre engine making 170hp and could hit a top speed of 211kmph. More than five decades later, BMW is bringing that iconic chapter of its history into the modern M lineup with the new M2 xDrive Turbo Edition. Bookings for this limited-run sports coupe are now open in India, with allocations handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
BMW has not yet announced the price or the exact number of units coming to the Indian market, though the company is expected to reveal pricing in the coming weeks. Interested buyers can pre-order the car through authorised BMW dealerships across the country.
BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition: Design
The special edition comes in an Alpine White paint finish featuring hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes. These graphics take direct inspiration from one of the classic colour schemes offered on the original 2002 Turbo.
Several other distinct details separate this version from the standard M2:
- Bonnet: A black power dome and reversed ‘turbo’ lettering.
- Front design: BMW M stripes running across the bonnet.
- Badging: A special ‘turbo’ emblem placed below the M2 badge.
- Roof and tailgate: Both feature carbon-fibre construction.
- Rear spoiler: A carbon-fibre unit adds to the sporty appearance.
- Wheels: Optional 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Performance forged alloy wheels finished in Gold Bronze.
The reversed lettering on the front is a direct nod to the original 1973 car. It was originally designed to appear correctly in the rear-view mirror of the vehicle ahead, warning drivers that a much faster car was coming up behind them.
Cabin Gets Carbon Fibre Details
BMW has also made changes to the cabin to distinguish the Turbo Edition from the standard M2. The sports coupe gets M Carbon bucket seats, an M Alcantara steering wheel and carbon-fibre interior trim.
Another unique touch is the ‘turbo’ badge integrated right into the centre cupholder cover. These changes give the cabin a more exclusive feel while retaining the M2’s performance-oriented layout.
Engine and Performance
At its heart is BMW’s 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It produces 480hp and 600Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The xDrive all-wheel-drive system sends power to all four wheels.
Here are the key performance figures:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol
|Maximum power
|480hp
|Peak torque
|600Nm
|Transmission
|8-speed M Steptronic automatic
|Drivetrain
|xDrive all-wheel drive
|0-100kmph
|3.7 seconds
|Top speed
|250kmph
|Top speed with optional M Driver’s Package
|285kmph
The all-wheel-drive system helps the coupe accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in a claimed 3.7 seconds. The standard electronically limited top speed is 250kmph, which can rise to 285kmph with the optional M Driver’s Package.
The M2 xDrive Turbo Edition is also the second special-edition M2 to feature all-wheel drive. The earlier model was the M2 100 Jahre Nürburgring Edition, for which bookings are also underway in India.
A Tribute to BMW’s Turbocharged History
The original BMW 2002 Turbo arrived in 1973 with a 2.0-litre engine producing 170hp. It could accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in seven seconds and reach 211kmph, figures that made it a fast car for its time. Its introduction during the oil crisis also made its turbocharging technology particularly notable.
The new M2 xDrive Turbo Edition carries forward this connection through its paint scheme, reversed lettering and special badging. While the original car helped establish turbocharging in production passenger cars, the modern coupe combines that heritage with a powerful six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive.
BMW India has opened pre-orders through its dealership network, but the final price and India allocation details are still awaited. With limited numbers planned, bookings will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.