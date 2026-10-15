Mahindra XUV 3XO Gets CNG Powertrain, Prices Start At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Mahindra was working on a CNG version of the XUV 3XO. The compact SUV was later spotted with testing equipment, and Mahindra recently teased the new model, confirming those rumours. Now, the company has officially launched the XUV 3XO ZNG in India with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new CNG version uses a twin-cylinder setup paired with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO ZNG across four distinct variants.
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG Price and Variants
The new CNG SUV is available in MX Edge, RevX Edge (O), AX5, and RevX A trims.
Here is the ex-showroom price breakdown:
- MX Edge ZNG: Rs 9.99 lakh
- RevX Edge (O) ZNG: Rs 10.79 lakh
- AX5 ZNG: Rs 11.19 lakh
- RevX A ZNG: Rs 12.27 lakh
The MX Edge is a brand-new base variant introduced specifically for the XUV 3XO ZNG range to keep the entry price competitive.
Engine and Performance
The XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by Mahindra’s 1.2-litre, multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) turbo-petrol engine in a bi-fuel configuration. It produces around 110 bhp (114.5 PS) and 200 Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission option for the CNG version at launch.
To ensure performance doesn’t drop, Mahindra has equipped the engine with higher-capacity injectors operating at 10 bar pressure. This upgrade allows the CNG version to match the exact 200 Nm torque output of the standard petrol model.
Mahindra claims a CNG fuel efficiency of 24.7 km/kg. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds, while the 0-60 km/h run takes roughly 4.9 seconds.
Twin-Cylinder CNG Setup and Boot Space
Instead of placing one large gas tank in the back, the ZNG system uses two smaller cylinders. This layout allows Mahindra to use the space beneath the boot floor much more effectively.
The XUV 3XO ZNG offers 270 litres of usable boot space, down from the 364 litres found in the standard petrol version. While the cylinders sit hidden below the floor, the modifications do raise the boot floor level up to the loading lip. For context, its chief rival, the Tata Nexon CNG, offers a slightly larger 321 litres of boot space.
Exterior Design
There are no major styling changes to separate the CNG model from the rest of the lineup. The XUV 3XO keeps its signature squared-off front face, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps, and upright road stance. The side profile retains its muscular wheel arches, while the rear features connected LED tail lamps and a prominent bumper. A clean ZNG badge on the tailgate is the only visual giveaway.
Interior and Features
The cabin carries over the exact layout of the standard XUV 3XO, with equipment levels varying by trim. Key available features include:
- Dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and one for the digital instrument cluster)
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 7-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Skyroof (panoramic sunroof) and wireless phone charger
- Dual-zone automatic climate control and USB-C fast charging ports
- Cruise control and a 360-degree camera system
- Premium leatherette seats with front and rear armrests
The digital driver’s display has been updated with dual fuel gauges to show both petrol and CNG levels simultaneously. A dedicated CNG-to-petrol switch button is also placed on the dashboard.
Safety Features
Safety equipment is highly comprehensive, featuring six airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and seatbelt reminders for all passengers.
The SUV also comes with an electronic parking brake featuring an auto-hold function. Higher-spec variants bring Level-2 ADAS features into the mix. Mechanically, the rear suspension has been retuned to manage the extra weight of the gas cylinders, and Mahindra has structurally reinforced the body frame around the CNG tank area for added safety.
Rivals
The XUV 3XO ZNG enters a growing segment to compete directly against the CNG variants of the Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The wider XUV 3XO lineup also goes head-to-head with sub-four-metre compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Citroen C3.