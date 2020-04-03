Skoda Auto Volkswagen India To Set Up Facility With 1,100 Beds To Fight COVID-19

With the growing number of covid-19 cases each day, the grip of the coronavirus pandemic increases further as the country goes into its ninth day of a nationwide lockdown. More and more corporates from the industry have joined in on the fight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after the government’s appeal. Many automobile companies have contributed to enhancing medical facilities and providing medical staff with adequate equipment.

The latest to join the fight, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) has announced that it has pledged a financial aid of INR 1 crore towards a dedicated COVID -19 facility with 1,100 beds, in association with the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The contribution has been made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the COVID-19. In addition, ŠAVWIPL will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai and distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region. The company is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will be distributed amongst healthcare providers treating Covid-19 patients.

Face shields help protect the wearer’s face from body fluids and can be worn in conjunction with masks while offering clarity for procedures. These are designed to prevent fogging, are lightweight to allow healthcare personnel to communicate freely and are movement-friendly. Approval for the shield has been obtained from Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of the Maharashtra State Government-run Sassoon General Hospital. The Face masks produced by SAVWIPL has been certified by the team for Indoor and outdoor use and will be used in the ICU while performing procedures and for COVID -19 OPD consultation. The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse.

Considering the surging shortage of sanitizers in the market, ŠAVWIPL announced that it will donate over 35,000 sanitizers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad). The company will also lend its support to Anamitra Foundation which will be distributing 50,000 food packets to the needy in and around Aurangabad till the lockdown is lifted. The company is also looking at utilising its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a related note, Skoda Auto, in collaboration with the Czech Technical University, Prague, has developed and produced reusable FFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printers. It is also helping charities, municipalities and volunteers distribute medicines and food by offering the use of its fleet of owned vehicles. In addition to that, the Volkswagen Group is organizing medical materials including face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective clothing to be made available to medical personnel providing emergency treatment and care.