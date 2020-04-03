BS6 Honda Jazz: What To expect?

Honda Cars have just released a teaser of the BS6 updated Jazz ahead of its launch on the official website. While India isn’t going to get the fourth-gen Honda Jazz anytime soon, buyers have to be content with what is just an emission update. The teaser shows a darkened image of the new Jazz, though a few design details – like the grille, wheels and body-lines – are visible. The teaser image hides the majority of the BS6 Jazz, but it is unlikely to feature any cosmetic changes compared to its BS4 predecessor. Some notable exterior bits in the current Jazz include elongated LED taillights and 16-inch alloy wheels. There is, however, a possibility of the bumper design being slightly tweaked.

The new BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be a minor facelift. The cabin is likely to remain similar to the current Jazz, albeit with some minor tweaks. Carryover features could include front centre armrest, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, and rear parking sensors. The top-spec Jazz could offer some additional features like electrically adjustable and folding wing mirrors with indicators, automatic climate control and more.

The big change, however, will be made under the hood. It is likely to retain the same 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engines with a BS6 upgrade and identical performance figures. In its BS4 guise, the 1.2-litre petrol engine churned out 90PS/110Nm, whereas the diesel mill delivered 100PS/200Nm. Transmission duties are expected to be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox and an automatic for the petrol unit while the diesel could come mated to a 6-speed manual.

The updated Honda Jazz will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment. The current Honda Jazz is sold at Rs 7.45 lakh to Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is expected to be slightly pricier than the predecessor, as it would go through the BS6 transition. As it was reported earlier, Honda has discontinued the BR-V model altogether in India and thus removed it from its line of products on its official website. The company, of course, is now re-organising its product line-up with the diesel variants of the new Civic and the WR-V facelifts discontinued for the moment. The new-generation Honda City is up for launch in a few weeks.