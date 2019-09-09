Skoda Auto Introduces ‘Single Wicket’ Program To Find Next-gen Cricket Stars

Skoda Auto India announced the commencement of its cricketing talent scouting programme – Skoda ‘Single Wicket’ – for the young and aspiring players in the ‘Under 12’ and ‘Under 14’ age categories. The first edition of this tournament will be organized between July 2019 and January 2020 and stands to witness the participation of 100,000 students, from 5,000 schools, across 50 cities nationwide.

The Single Wicket competition is a six-ball/one-over cricket tournament played between two players alternatively, that is, each participant will get a chance to bat, bowl, and demonstrate their skill set to an independent panel of jury members/selectors during the ‘City Trials’. The top eight performers, from each category, would advance to the ‘City Finals’ whereas all the participants will take home the official Skoda Single Wicket jerseys. Meanwhile, the parents and the guardians accompanying their loved ones will be able to experience the brand, at specially designed Skoda Auto engagement zones. For more information, aspiring participants can visit the website, singlewicket.co.in

The shortlisted 100 individuals, in the U-12 and the U-14 categories, will travel along with their parent to Mumbai for the ‘National Finale’. Here, the national champions, across the two categories, will be awarded ₹ 10 lakh each while the runners up will take home ₹ 5 lakh each. ‘City Winners’ from across the nation, will be awarded prizes worth ₹ 15,000 each. Commenting on the introduction of the Skoda Single Wicket, Mr Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, “With Single Wicket, we celebrate the spirit of cricket and sportsmanship, in India. This first of its kind nationwide talent search programme is an innovative exercise to reach out to our customer, transcending geographies, and, who knows, in doing so we may discover India’s next-gen cricketing stars.”

Also Read: The Skoda Rapid Gets A New Entry-Level Variant, Priced At INR 6.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto, a part of the Volkswagen Group, will be now spearheading operations for the brand in India. The VW Group has earmarked an investment of INR 7,900 crore (EUR 1 billion) for the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, under which, the brand has already inaugurated a Tech Centre in Pune to develop upcoming Skoda Auto and Volkswagen vehicles for the Indian market. The first of these models will be a mid-size SUV in the A0 segment, which will be unveiled in 2020. 95% of the vehicle components for the localized MQB A0 platform will be manufactured locally.