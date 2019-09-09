Italian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Claims His Second Victory Of The Season At Monza

After winning the Belgium Grand Prix last week, Charles Leclerc continued his winning streak by claiming victory at the Italian Grand Prix yesterday evening. Not only did Charles Leclerc win his first race here as a Ferrari driver, but he also claimed Ferrari’s first Italian Grand Prix win since Fernando Alonso’s victory nine years ago. Needless to say, this major achievement has now turned the 21-year-old Leclerc into a national hero in Italy. This is also the second consecutive time after the Belgium Grand Prix, that Leclerc has managed to fend off the twin Mercedes threat and snatched victory by a small margin by pushing Hamilton and Bottas to the 2nd and 3rd spot.

During the race, it looked like Hamilton was dominating the track and it appeared to be that once again Ferrari would have to go home empty-handed. But once the Mercedes driver’s tyres went off in the closing stages of the race, teammate Bottas was handed over the responsibility to clinch the title and launch a late, and ultimately unsuccessful assault, on Leclerc. Therefore, Bottas came home second, while Hamilton managed to reach the top 3, with Sebastian Vettel having dramatically spun his Ferrari out of contention for the second consecutive Italian Grand Prix early in the race.

Apart from Ferrari, it was a fantastic day for Renault too, as the team saw Daniel Ricciardo claim his season’s best fourth place ahead of his teammate Nico Hulkenberg in sixth. Despite starting in the eighth position Red Bull’s Alex Albon ended up in the sixth position, just ahead of Racing Point driver, Sergio Perez, who managed to hold off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who in turn ended up in the eighth position, despite starting the race in P19. On the other hand, Antonio Giovinazzi chose the right moment to score his second points-finish of the year, as he finished on the ninth position for Alfa Romeo, while Lando Norris completed the top 10 for McLaren.

Commenting on his victory, Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc said, “I did a few mistakes, but in the end, I finished first so very happy with this. I need to be careful with the mistakes, but none of them made me lose a position today.”

The Top 5: