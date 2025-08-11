Škoda Auto Celebrates 25 Years in India with Limited Editions of Kushaq, Slavia & Kylaq

4 Key Highlights
- Milestone Celebration – 25 years of Škoda in India, 130 years globally.
- Special Edition Models – Unique, badged versions of Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq.
- Premium Additions – Complimentary accessories like 360° camera, puddle lamps, and body garnishes.
- True Exclusivity – Just 500 units of each model available nationwide.
Introduction
Some anniversaries call for cake. Škoda Auto India’s 25th calls for something far more exciting — three sleek, exclusive, and limited-run versions of its most popular cars.
In 2025, the Czech carmaker is marking a quarter century in India and an impressive 130-year legacy worldwide. And it’s doing so with Limited Editions of the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq — each one kitted out with special styling, thoughtful upgrades, and the unmistakable 25th Anniversary badging.
These aren’t just dressed-up versions. They’re part tribute, part collectible, and part daily driver — all rolled into one.
A Nod to the #FansOfSkoda
Since arriving in India back in 2000, Škoda has carved a niche for itself with rock-solid build quality, European styling, and a driver-focused experience. Models like the Octavia and Superb turned heads early on, while the Kushaq and Slavia have helped cement Škoda’s place in the competitive SUV and sedan markets.
This 25th Anniversary series is more than a marketing move. It’s Škoda’s way of tipping its hat to the loyal community that’s fueled its journey so far. As Brand Director Ashish Gupta explains, these editions are “a tribute to the passionate community” — the people who’ve made Škoda a familiar name on Indian roads.
Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition
The Kushaq has been a sales and style success, especially in its Monte Carlo trim. The Limited Edition dials up the personality with two exclusive shades — Deep Black and Tornado Red. In a smart twist, the accent colour swaps depending on the body: black gets red details, red gets black accents.
Beyond the visual punch, buyers get a complimentary accessories kit that includes a 360° camera, puddle lamps, underbody lighting, a sporty fin spoiler, and extra chrome garnishes. The 25th Anniversary badge on the B-pillar completes the package, leaving no doubt you’re looking at something rare.
Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition
For those who like their style lower to the ground, the Slavia Monte Carlo Limited Edition offers the same Deep Black and Tornado Red choices with contrasting accents. The upgrades are tasteful — front bumper spoilers, trunk garnish, and lower door detailing — giving the sedan an even sharper profile.
Like the Kushaq, it comes with the premium accessories kit and anniversary badging. Engine choices remain flexible, with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI units, plus manual or DSG options.
Kylaq Limited Edition
The newest face in Škoda’s Indian lineup, the Kylaq, gets its own anniversary treatment. Offered in Signature+ (MT) and Prestige (MT) trims, it receives the same accessories kit (minus the fin spoiler) and proudly wears the 25th Anniversary badge.
With seven exterior colour choices and a proven 1.0 TSI engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, it’s an appealing entry point for those looking to join the Škoda family with something extra-special.
Why It’s Truly Limited
Special editions can sometimes feel anything but — but Škoda has kept these genuinely exclusive, limiting production to just 500 units of each model. That scarcity adds an edge of collectibility to the ownership experience.
Prices stay close to the top trims they’re based on, but with the added features and rarity, they offer strong value. The Kushaq Limited Edition starts at ₹16.39 lakh, the Slavia at ₹15.63 lakh, and the Kylaq at ₹11.25 lakh (all ex-showroom).
Conclusion
Škoda’s 25th Anniversary Limited Editions aren’t just about marking time — they’re about marking a relationship with Indian drivers that’s been built over decades. They celebrate loyalty, style, and substance in equal measure.
For buyers, these are not just cars but chapters in a story that’s still being written. And with the blend of unique styling, practical upgrades, and real exclusivity, they’re as tempting for collectors as they are for anyone wanting to stand out on the road.