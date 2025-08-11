Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition Unveiled – Celebrating 10 Years of NEXA in Matte Black Luxury

Overview (4 Key Highlights)
- 10 Years of NEXA, 1 Striking SUV – Maruti Suzuki celebrates a decade of its premium retail network with the head-turning Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition.
- Pure Exclusivity – Available only in the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ trim, finished in a stealthy matte black wrap with gold-accented interiors.
- Luxury Meets Tech – Ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, premium Clarion audio, and wireless smartphone connectivity.
- Safety as Standard – Comes with NEXA Safety Shield including 6 airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, and more.
Introduction
A decade ago, Maruti Suzuki introduced NEXA to change the way India experienced premium cars. Now, 10 years later, it’s celebrating that journey not with fireworks, but with something even better — a machine that speaks in design, detail, and desirability.
Say hello to the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition. It’s dark, it’s elegant, and it’s dripping with sophistication. This isn’t just a limited-edition SUV — it’s a rolling tribute to NEXA’s philosophy of blending luxury with everyday usability.
The Celebration in Motion
When NEXA entered the scene in 2015, it brought a whole new level of polish to Indian car retail. The Grand Vitara has been one of its biggest success stories — clocking 3 lakh sales in just 32 months.
The PHANTOM BLAQ Edition is designed as a nod to that success and to the customers who love standing out without shouting for attention. The matte black wrap makes it look like it belongs in an art gallery, while the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ base means it’s as smart under the skin as it is good-looking.
Stealth with a Touch of Gold
If you’re after road presence, this SUV delivers it without breaking a sweat. The matte black finish absorbs light in a way that makes its lines pop — muscular yet refined. Step inside, and the theme continues.
The all-black cabin feels plush, with perforated faux leather that’s soft to touch and champagne gold accents that add just the right amount of contrast. Open the panoramic sunroof, and the cabin suddenly feels airy and grand — a perfect match to the SUV’s exterior drama.
Features You’ll Actually Use
It’s not all about looks — the PHANTOM BLAQ comes loaded with features that make every drive easier and more enjoyable. The 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can leave the cables at home. And of course, one of India’s most-loved features — the panoramic sunroof — adds a touch of openness and luxury to every journey.
The Clarion premium audio system ensures your playlist sounds as good as the SUV looks. On hot days, ventilated front seats are a lifesaver, while the 360-degree camera and Head-Up Display (HUD) make parking and highway cruising a breeze. Wireless phone charging and Suzuki Connect add modern convenience and connected tech.
Safety That Matches the Style
Maruti Suzuki has made sure this special edition matches its style with substance in safety. The NEXA Safety Shield offers a full suite of advanced protections, including:
- 6 Airbags
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
- Hill Hold Control
- Reverse Parking Sensors
- 3-Point Seat Belts with reminders for all seats
This focus on safety aligns with MSIL’s broader commitment to making advanced safety tech standard across its passenger vehicles.
Conclusion
The Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition isn’t here to be flashy. It’s here to be noticed — in a subtle, confident, and undeniably premium way. It’s the kind of SUV you buy when you’ve moved past chasing trends and instead want something that feels personal, special, and timeless.
By combining an exclusive design, high-end features, and a strong safety package, Maruti Suzuki has created more than a limited edition — it’s a fitting tribute to 10 years of NEXA and a promise that the next decade will be just as exciting.