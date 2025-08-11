4-Point Overview
- Refex eVeelz gets a new name — the EV transport provider will now be known as Refex Mobility.
- Leadership change at the top — mobility veteran Anirudh Arun steps in as CEO.
- Fleet growth milestone — from 24 electric vehicles in 2023 to nearly 1,400 in just over two years.
- Fresh branding elements — new logo, app icon, and vehicle decals reinforcing the promise of “Reliable Fleet. Exceptional Experience.”
Introduction
Refex eVeelz, once a small but ambitious electric vehicle service, has officially rebranded as Refex Mobility. The company announced the shift on August 11, 2025, alongside the appointment of Anirudh Arun as its new Chief Executive Officer. The move signals not just a change in name but a clear intent to expand its footprint in India’s fast-evolving urban mobility sector.
A Name That Matches the Mission
For many in the industry, “Refex eVeelz” carried a certain niche startup charm, but the new Refex Mobility brand is designed to communicate clarity and scale. It’s a signal that the company is no longer just an EV fleet operator but a comprehensive mobility partner for large corporates, institutions, and employee transportation services.
The company says the new identity reinforces its “Responsible Mobility” philosophy — one that blends efficiency with trust, safety, and social awareness.
Fleet Growth at Lightning Speed
When Refex rolled out its first vehicles in March 2023, there were only 24 on the road. Fast forward to today, and nearly 1,400 EVs are in operation. These are not just any vehicles — they are tailored for enterprise clients, with tech-enabled tracking, zero-cancellation targets, and professional driver protocols.
The company’s growth trajectory reflects a broader industry trend: Indian corporates are increasingly turning to sustainable fleet options, driven both by environmental targets and employee well-being concerns.
A Leadership Overhaul for the Next Phase
The appointment of Anirudh Arun as CEO marks a decisive moment. Known for scaling clean-fuel, premium fleet services, Arun brings both operational discipline and a customer-first mindset. Speaking at the rebrand event, he said, “Mobility is more than getting from point A to B — it’s about trust, dignity, and dependability.”
Alongside Arun, Ankit Grover steps in as Chief Business Officer, charged with deepening enterprise partnerships. They join a seasoned team including CTO Sasi A, COO Meet Goradia, and Chief of Staff Sachin Navtosh Jha.
More Than a New Logo
A rebrand often stops at a new name and color palette, but Refex Mobility rolled out a complete visual refresh — new logo, app icon, and striking decals across its vehicles. It’s a visual cue for passengers and corporate clients: you’re getting a premium, on-time, and clean ride every time.
The company hopes this will help set a higher standard in urban mobility, especially in an era where corporate clients demand both sustainability and service reliability.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Before Rebrand
|After Rebrand (Refex Mobility)
|Company Name
|Refex eVeelz
|Refex Mobility
|Fleet Size (EVs)
|24 (March 2023)
|~1,400
|Leadership
|Existing founders & team
|CEO: Anirudh Arun; CBO: Ankit Grover
|Brand Promise
|Electric fleet services
|Reliable, safe, sustainable, community-focused mobility
|Visual Identity
|Original logo & colors
|New logo, app icon, and fleet decals
Conclusion
Refex Mobility’s transformation is more than a branding exercise. It’s a statement of intent in a market that is moving fast toward greener transport options. With a seasoned leadership team, a growing fleet, and a sharpened focus on trust and community impact, the company is positioning itself as a key player in India’s clean mobility movement. If its early momentum is anything to go by, the road ahead looks both busy and bright.