Simple Energy opens first showroom in Siliguri as EV scooter brand expands in Eastern India

Electric scooters are slowly becoming common on Indian roads. Many riders now want cleaner and more affordable daily transport. This is where new brands are trying to build a strong presence.
One such brand is Simple Energy. The company has now opened its first retail store in Siliguri, West Bengal. This move helps the brand step deeper into eastern and north eastern India.
The new showroom is called a Simple Store. It is built as a full 3S facility. That means customers can buy scooters, service them and also get spare parts at the same place.
The store is developed with local partner CTA Connect. The total area of the outlet is around 2400 square feet. The layout focuses on giving visitors a clear look at the scooters and accessories. Buyers can also visit the store for test rides.
Two electric scooters are displayed at the new location.
Key scooters available
Simple One Gen 2 electric scooter
- 5 kWh battery pack
- IDC range of about 265 km
- Price starts at Rs 1,77,999 ex-showroom
Simple OneS Gen 2 electric scooter
- IDC range of around 190 km
- Price at Rs 1,49,999 ex-showroom
The showroom also sells accessories that riders can add to their scooters.
Customers in Siliguri and nearby regions can now explore the products more easily. The company believes this store will also help buyers from nearby North East states.
Right now Simple Energy runs around 63 outlets across India. These stores are located in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Agra, Goa, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Kochi and Chennai, etc.
The company plans to add more showrooms soon. New cities in the plan include Nagpur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and more.
Customers can visit the Siliguri store directly or book test rides online through the official website.
This new showroom shows that Simple Energy wants to grow its electric scooter network step by step across the country.