2026 Suzuki Burgman Street EX gets new colour update

Comfort and style are important to daily riders. A scooter that looks good and also feels relaxed on the road makes everyday travel easier. Keeping that idea in mind, Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a fresh update for the Suzuki Burgman Street EX in 2026.
The scooter now comes with a new Pearl Grace White colour. This shade gives the Burgman Street EX a bright and clean appearance and offers buyers another stylish option. With this change, the scooter now comes in three colour choices.
Available colour options
- Pearl Grace White
- Metallic Royal Bronze
- Metallic Matte Black No. 2
The overall design of the scooter remains the same. The Burgman Street EX still retains its maxi scooter styling, large body panels and comfortable riding position. It is designed to offer relaxed riding in city traffic and longer commutes.
Engine and performance
The Burgman Street EX continues with the same reliable engine
- 124cc all aluminium single cylinder engine
- 4 stroke fuel injected motor
- 8.6 PS power at 6500 rpm
- 10 Nm torque at 5500 rpm
This engine is coupled with Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha technology. The system is focused on smooth power delivery and improved fuel efficiency while also maintaining low emissions.
Technology and riding features
Suzuki has also equipped the scooter with several useful technologies that help during daily riding.
- Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) System
- Suzuki Easy Start system
- Silent starter system
These features work together to make the scooter easy to use in busy city traffic.
Hardware and convenience
The Burgman Street EX also offers a strong list of comfort and convenience features.
- 12 inch rear wheel
- Bluetooth enabled digital LCD instrument console
- Suzuki Ride Connect smartphone connectivity
- Bright LED headlamp and tail lamp
- Body mounted windscreen
- Large 21.5 litre under seat storage space
- Comfortable dual tone seat and relaxed riding posture
The larger rear wheel also provides better stability while riding and gives the scooter a slightly more premium look.
Price and availability
The updated Burgman Street EX is available at Suzuki dealerships across India. It is priced at Rs 1,07,902 ex showroom Delhi.
Conclusion
The Burgman Street EX already has a strong fan base in India. With the addition of the new Pearl Grace White colour, the scooter now looks even more stylish while keeping the same engine, features and comfort that riders already trust.