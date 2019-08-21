Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched, Prices Start At INR 9,79,689

Launched in the Indian market today, Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 MPV has garnered quite some attention already. This premium six-seater will be a more affordable alternative to the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and the Toyota Innova Crysta, both of which offer the luxury of having captain chairs in the middle row. Starting from INR 9,79,689, listed below is a complete breakdown of the pricing of this new car. Do bear in mind that these are ex-showroom prices. Manual Tranmission Automatic Tranmission Zeta INR 9,79,689 INR 10,89,689 Alpha INR 10,36,189 INR 11,46,189

Talking about dimensions, the XL6 is 4,445 mm long, 1,775 mm wide and 1,700 mm tall. This makes the six-seater 50 mm longer, 40 mm wider and 10 mm taller than the Ertiga. The wheelbase and turning radius, however, at 2,740 mm and 5.2 metres respectively, remain unchanged from the Ertiga. Other changes exclusive to the XL6 include a new grille with twin chrome slats, faux skid plate, some black plastic cladding at the lower end and fog light assembly, roof rails and alloy wheels painted in a rather dark shade. The exterior will be offered in a total of six colour options, they are – Metallic Premium Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Prime Auburn Red, Pearl Brave Khaki, Pearl Arctic White and Nexa Blue.

The cabin, while having the same layout as the Ertiga, looks different due to some additional premium touches. The wooden trim on the dashboard is in a darker shade than those in the Ertiga, and silver inserts will be present as well. Moreover, the interior follows an all-black colour scheme. Features like Smartplay Studio, Cruise Control, quad-LED headlamps and smart hybrid technology will also be offered with the car. The car will be offered in a total of two variants, Zeta and a better-equipped Alpha.

The XL6 comes loaded in terms of safety kit as well. The car is built on the 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, making it compliant with all Indian safety regulations like Frontal offset impact, side-impact and pedestrian protection. Safety features like dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), front seat belts with Pre-tensioners and Force Limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors are standard fitment across all variants. Moreover, the automatic variants get ESP (electronic stability program) with Hill Hold function are offered as standard.

In terms of engine options, the XL6 will be offered only with a petrol motor. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the Ertiga. Combined with Suzuki’s hybrid technology, this engine would be capable of generating about 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of torque. This engine will be BS-VI compliant, straight from its launch. While a 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard, the car will also come with the option of having a 4-speed torque converter with both the variants.