The 2019 Aprilia RSV4 to Offer Much More Than Before

Nobody does supersport bikes as the Italians, and when it comes to Italian manufacturers, Aprilia sure does pop into one’s mind. The brand is to debut the RSV4 1100 Factory edition at EICMA in 2019, but details of the bike have now leaked out on the internet. Here is a compilation of the facts and figures surrounding this monster. The Factory edition will use an 1100 cc V4 engine which generates more power and torque than ever before, the standard equipment list has also become now longer and the aesthetics too have been improved.

The bike has now become lighter than before, mostly due to the new lightweight Akrapovic exhaust system which now is offered as standard with the bike. This lightweight titanium exhaust not only would add to the aural experience, but save a lot on the weight. Also as standard is a range of electronic driver aids including three levels of wheelie control, launch controls, and cornering ABS. The exterior also gets winglets which serve an aerodynamic function. The bike also gets a new matte black paint scheme which goes well with the sound of the mighty V4. Also on offer is a data logging system, called Aprilia V4 – MP which provides the rider with statistics to improve on the track performance.

Also Read: Aprilia Updates Their Tuono V4 1100 Factory For 2019 And Also Reveals Few Changes Made To The Shiver 900 & RSV4

At the heart of this beast is a 1078 cc 65 degree V4 engine which with a new ECU generates 217 hp and 122 Nm of torque, the bike now also gets a longer 5th and 6th gear for the extra power. Suspension duties are done by the same Öhlins NIX fork but now with more 0.2-inches of travel. At the rear, you get a fully-adjustable Öhlins TTX shock. Anchorage duties are done by Brembo Stylema brake callipers which are now offered as standard. More news on the bike as it uncovers before its launch at the EICMA 2019.