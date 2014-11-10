Home Mahindra Mahindra Thar Say Hi to the Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6
Say Hi to the Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6

By Ayan GhoshNovember 10, 2014

Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6 (9)

We stumbled upon this beastly, home-brewed, 6×6 pickup that Punjab based SD Offroaders Nakodar built from a Mahindra Thar. No guesses from where the inspiration came from- the monstrous Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6.

Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6 (3)

Details in the build are rather scarce, but we are quite positive that the base is the Mahindra Thar, albeit with a few major changes on as well under the skin. The bodywork is extended and now hosts one more axle, while the cabin now turns into a neatly done up crew-cab with a couple of extra doors. Up front, the bonnet width has been increased and it almost encroaches the trademark Jeep front wheel arches. The grille has also been re-done with horizontal slats, but bears an unfitting AMW logo. Then there’s also an off-road spec front bumper with integrated fog lamps, a bull bar and a couple of tow-hooks. Fitting wheels and beefy tires all around complete the package.

Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6 (7)

Inside, all the seats are upholstered in red and black. The additional second row is neatly laid out and borrows its seats from the Toyota Innova. Space looks pretty commendable too. Regarding the 6×6 specification, it’s still unclear whether it’s a dud or a functional system. Let us know what you think about this home-made beast via comments. We know it doesn’t look as fetching as it’s inspiration from Stuttgart, but still…

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(19 Comments)

  1. This jeep is all totally designed by WS DESIGN . From ground up, hood , front horizontal grill,rims and tires,a/c , all the work was done at sd off-roader nakodar ,punjab.

    Reply

    • sir it is one of the finest jeep I have seen ever sir I want to know the budget for making this Mahindra base thar 6×6 modified version sir I have come to know that Mahindra 6×6 original version WAS also available in Indian ARMY I WANT TO KNOW THAT IS IT TRUE AND IF THIS 6X6 JEEP IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE IN THE MILITARY AUCTION THEN HOW CAN I GET IT AT WHAT PRICE AND WHERE IN INDIA I AM CAZY TO PURCHACE IT IF IT WILL BE IN MY BUDGET SIR PLEASE GIVE INFORMATION ABOUT IT MY CONT NO IS ;9930701030

      Reply

      • As you can see this is a custom built project, I have a garage in Kolkata with skilled and seasoned mechanics who can custom build this vehicle for you. Simply get in touch on whatsapp and we’ll take it from there : 8981861298

  2. We At WS Design Make And Restore Extreme Offroad Vehicles,You May Have Seen Our Designs Such As Our 6×6 Willys Jeep And 6×6 Mahindra Jeep,Our Vehicles Are Known For Their Performance And Capability We Can Ensure You That You Will Always Feel Safe And Unstoppable In Our Vehicles.For More Information About WS Design Please Visit :
    • ws-customs.webs.com
    • facebook.com/wittysandhudesign

    Reply

    • Shwetha ji, this model is now being built by us at our Kolkata facility. You can contact me (or whatsapp) for booking : 8981861298

      Reply

    • Hi this jeep has been designed by WS Design you can check our FB Page : Facebook.com/wittysandhudesign to see other vehicles designed and built by us.

      Reply
