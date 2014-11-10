Say Hi to the Mahindra Thar based DESI 6X6

We stumbled upon this beastly, home-brewed, 6×6 pickup that Punjab based SD Offroaders Nakodar built from a Mahindra Thar. No guesses from where the inspiration came from- the monstrous Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6.

Details in the build are rather scarce, but we are quite positive that the base is the Mahindra Thar, albeit with a few major changes on as well under the skin. The bodywork is extended and now hosts one more axle, while the cabin now turns into a neatly done up crew-cab with a couple of extra doors. Up front, the bonnet width has been increased and it almost encroaches the trademark Jeep front wheel arches. The grille has also been re-done with horizontal slats, but bears an unfitting AMW logo. Then there’s also an off-road spec front bumper with integrated fog lamps, a bull bar and a couple of tow-hooks. Fitting wheels and beefy tires all around complete the package.

Inside, all the seats are upholstered in red and black. The additional second row is neatly laid out and borrows its seats from the Toyota Innova. Space looks pretty commendable too. Regarding the 6×6 specification, it’s still unclear whether it’s a dud or a functional system. Let us know what you think about this home-made beast via comments. We know it doesn’t look as fetching as it’s inspiration from Stuttgart, but still…